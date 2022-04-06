In his April 3 op-ed, “For the Thomases, a kerfuffle over appearances,” George F. Will argued that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas doesn’t influence her husband’s judicial thinking, relying, somehow, on a quote from the Charles Dickens character Mr. Bumble: “The law is a bachelor.” He made the preposterous comparison of Ms. Thomas’s direct access to President Donald Trump and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, as something as inconsequential as some guy in the upper deck of a stadium cheering on his team.

Though Mr. Will described Ms. Thomas being “politically, mad as a hatter,” he unreasonably asserted that there is no reason to assume that she affects the jurisprudence of her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The critics Mr. Will disparaged are just “fussing” about “perceptions or appearances,” which he dismissed as what people do to “justify” the “unjustifiable.” How is that statement even justifiable? I think we have a crisis in our nation because of a lack of confidence in our government, based substantially upon the appearance of disorder and malfeasance and the perception of extreme partisanship and conspiracy theories.

Mr. Will awkwardly wove disparate examples of environmentalism, campaign finance, Venn diagrams and even the movie “Lawrence of Arabia” in an unconvincing attempt to show that Justice Thomas isn’t swayed by criticism of him or the company his wife keeps. My more relevant concern is the company Justice Thomas keeps, and foremost among them is his wife, the mad hatter.

Advertisement

Donald A. McAfee, Richmond

George F. Will chose style over substance in his op-ed “For the Thomases, a kerfuffle over appearances.”

Mr. Will likened Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’s relationship to Jan. 6, 2021, and the “big lie” that drove it to a football fan shouting from the upper deck. Ms. Thomas’s passionate texts with President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, put her a bit closer to the attempt to overturn our election than that fan is to Alabama football coach Nick Saban’s staff meetings.

Mr. Will invoked T.E. Lawrence’s statement from the 1962 movie “Lawrence of Arabia” about “not minding” pain. That’s supposed to parallel Justice Clarence Thomas’s “starchy independence.” The real-life Lawrence had himself flagellated, reflecting a tortured soul more than a starchy independent.

Advertisement

Mr. Will called Justice Thomas’s critics “fastidious.” In matters of law, however, isn’t fastidiousness — concern for accuracy and detail — what you want? Most important, Mr. Will ignored legal ethics guidelines regarding recusal. I’m no expert. I checked the American Bar Association website. Those guidelines render Mr. Will’s stylish argument simply beside the point.

Mr. Will also didn’t mention what Charles Dickens said about Mr. Bumble, the character with whom Mr. Will opened his column: He “had a great idea of his oratorical powers and his importance.” Dickens didn’t mean for his readers to share that assessment.

Jay Franzel, Wayne, Maine

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas met with the president in the White House on several occasions. She paid for buses to bring people to the Jan. 6 demonstrations. New York University law professor Stephen Gillers said he was willing to accept that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife could pursue their interests in autonomous spheres. But her actively trying to get the White House to overthrow an election is a game changer.

Advertisement

George F. Will called concerns about appearances or perceptions fussing. But that is exactly what codes of conduct for all other federal judges say. Justice Thomas has recused himself 54 times. In 17 of those cases, it was to avoid the perception of conflict of interest created by his son. So, Justice Thomas apparently understood perceptions and appearances in the past. So much for Mr. Will’s attempt to brush it all aside as fussing.

By what logic should Justice Thomas not recuse himself when the release of documents related to Jan. 6 might, at the least, prove embarrassing for his wife and even possibly indicate criminal behavior on her part?

Philip B. Pickus, Baldwin Harbor, N.Y.

GiftOutline Gift Article