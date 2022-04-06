Though I empathize with Devyn Greenberg’s grief, her April 3 Sunday Opinion essay, “Grief is love, not a mental disorder,” missed the point. I have been a clinical social worker for 29 years, mostly in private practice. The American Psychiatric Association’s categorization of “prolonged” grief as a disorder has nothing to do with stigma. It’s practical.
Insurance companies use Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders codes to determine which conditions are reimbursable. Grief was not one of those conditions because its origins are not medical. It fell under “V codes,” which are not covered by health insurance companies. Couples counseling is not billable for the same reason. When a situational stressor causes prolonged anxiety or depression, then clinical intervention is regarded as justified and, therefore, medically necessary.
Elaine S. Belson, Waldorf
I wish I could offer Devyn Greenberg better news but, unfortunately, I cannot, not any more than could Edna St. Vincent Millay. The pain of the death of her father will not ease with time; she will simply learn to live with it.
I lost my soul mate, Florencia Defina (Cavazos) Blackshaw, the morning of Oct. 26, 2015, and the pain is as fresh today as it was then. I was luckier than Ms. Greenberg in the sense that I was at her side when the end came. She should have died in my arms, but medical science and several catheters made that impossible. When the hospital dumped her into the hospice, the hospice people kindly let me spend dinner and every night in her room. During the day, I would take care of the house and animals. Well, I can only think that it was the same power that put us together in that February blizzard more than 32 years before that made me return to the hospice that morning to be with her when death came. Some days before, when she could still draw her breath to speak, she told me she loved me and indeed, we were given a love, each for the other, that still lives.
Robert Blackshaw, Glenwood