Insurance companies use Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders codes to determine which conditions are reimbursable. Grief was not one of those conditions because its origins are not medical. It fell under “V codes,” which are not covered by health insurance companies. Couples counseling is not billable for the same reason. When a situational stressor causes prolonged anxiety or depression, then clinical intervention is regarded as justified and, therefore, medically necessary.

I lost my soul mate, Florencia Defina (Cavazos) Blackshaw, the morning of Oct. 26, 2015, and the pain is as fresh today as it was then. I was luckier than Ms. Greenberg in the sense that I was at her side when the end came. She should have died in my arms, but medical science and several catheters made that impossible. When the hospital dumped her into the hospice, the hospice people kindly let me spend dinner and every night in her room. During the day, I would take care of the house and animals. Well, I can only think that it was the same power that put us together in that February blizzard more than 32 years before that made me return to the hospice that morning to be with her when death came. Some days before, when she could still draw her breath to speak, she told me she loved me and indeed, we were given a love, each for the other, that still lives.