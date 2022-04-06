Senators are set to vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, and the indications are that a scant three Republicans will join all 50 Democrats and independents in confirming her. She deserves better. That Judge Jackson will get so little GOP support shows that the confirmation system is breaking down, with dangerous implications for the rule of law.

On her merits, Judge Jackson should sail through by acclamation. She vice-chaired the U.S. Sentencing Commission, which sets national sentencing guidelines, and forged consensus across political differences. A longtime district court judge, she would bring her background running trials to a court stacked with judges who mostly lack such on-the-ground experience. Her record shows that her rulings fell well within the judicial mainstream.

Before that, she served as a federal public defender, which would be an even more unique distinction on the court. It takes courage for an ambitious young lawyer to defend unpopular clients — not just people who have committed serious crimes but also pariahs such as the Guantánamo Bay detainees. The justice system would fail without talented lawyers willing to defend such people. Judge Jackson’s willingness to do so makes her a role model.

Advertisement

During her confirmation hearing, Judge Jackson displayed not only competence but remarkable calm amid obnoxious badgering from the GOP side. Indeed, some Republican senators have tried to turn her admirable record into a liability. Sen. Tom Cotton (Ark.) railed on the Senate floor that “the last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” referring to the post-World War II trials and former justice Robert Jackson. “This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them.” And? Her belief in due process should be hailed, not attacked.

Other Republicans have praised her but still promised to vote against her anyway, based on little more than crude partisanship. “I think it’ll be a high point for the country to see her go on the court,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.), before declaring, “I won’t be supporting her.” Mr. Blunt argued that Democrats voted against GOP judicial nominees in the past. But Republicans did more to obliterate the old norm that qualified nominees should obtain easy Senate confirmation by refusing in 2016 even to hold hearings on Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination.

Notwithstanding the votes of three Republicans — Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah) — Judge Jackson’s confirmation seems to show that many senators will now reflexively reject any judicial nominee a president of the opposite party selects, meaning that court vacancies will go unfilled unless the same party holds both the presidency and the Senate. The country could end up without a deciding ninth vote on the court. Or perhaps an eighth, or a seventh. An understaffed court could limp along for a while, but not indefinitely, as crucial questions of law go unresolved.

Republicans could have used this opportunity to rebuild some goodwill on Senate confirmations, particularly after their dirty play in 2016. Instead, they made the problem of partisanship in the legal system worse.

GiftOutline Gift Article