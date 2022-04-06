Since every ambitious politician needs something to distinguish themselves, South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem will deliver an address on conservatism at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, and according to the Wall Street Journal, her speech doesn’t mention Donald Trump. Instead, she’ll focus on Reagan and his relationship to the ideals she believes should guide the GOP.

The trouble lies in what the party actually wants, or at least what its leaders think its base wants. And though Noem has in the past genuflected before Trump with as much enthusiasm as anyone — she once commissioned a sculpture depicting Trump’s face on Mount Rushmore to present to him — her insult of omission could draw his ire, consumed as he is with any and every slight.

But there’s a deeper and more interesting question here than whether Trump will aim some childish insults Noem’s way: Could the GOP once again be guided by something like Reaganism? How would it move to there from where it is today?

Advertisement

In substantive terms, there isn’t much distance to travel. Not only hasn’t the Republican policy agenda changed all that much in the past 40 years, but the party has never been less concerned with policy than it is right now.

It’s true that Reagan differed from Trump on the only two policy areas Trump actually cares about, trade and immigration; among other things, Reagan gave amnesty to millions of undocumented immigrants. But when your average Republican thinks of Reagan, they mostly think of tax cuts, small government and fighting the Cold War. His policy record was complicated — some of it more liberal than most people remember — so you can find in it pretty much whatever you want.

The policy questions aren’t the point, though. Noem will describe in her speech the transformative effect of setting her eyes upon the great man as a 9-year-old girl: “When I saw a picture of him in a cowboy hat, I was all in.” It’s a child’s reaction — but one experienced by plenty of adults.

Advertisement

Reagan was above all an actor, someone who could convincingly pretend to be a cowboy, or a tough guy, or a caring father, or any number of things he was not. The performance was meant to make you feel good about him and about yourself.

This is where the distance between the party Reagan made and the one that exists today is so vast. Before Reagan, there was a strong correlation between the depth of a Republican politician’s conservatism and the darkness of their demeanor; when the face of the GOP was Richard M. Nixon and Barry Goldwater, it was a dour face indeed.

But Reagan understood the power of optimism. He told Americans a story about themselves and their country: They were the dreamers, the doers, the ones who could solve problems and bring about a future of prosperity and happiness. In his 1981 inauguration speech, he told Americans to “dream heroic dreams,” and his rhetoric was constantly infused with stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

Advertisement

Thirty-six years later in his inaugural address, Trump spun a horror story of “American carnage” from which we could crawl with enough determined loathing for the world and all the threats it posed.

Today, that is still the default Republican posture. What story do Republicans tell about themselves and the country? It’s an unremittingly dark one. This Republican Party has never been more defined by the things it opposes and the people it hates.

Today’s Republicans dream not of extending the blessings of liberty to every corner of the globe but to kicking a trans girl off her middle school softball team, then sending the Child Protective Services to investigate her parents.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Republicans’ priorities can’t change. A party and its leaders influence each other in an ongoing cyclical process. Trump took control of the GOP in 2016 because he sensed the resentment and rage within the Republican base, and knew how to nurture and deploy it. A figure of sufficient charisma could move the party in a different direction.

Advertisement

But right now, there don’t seem to be many candidates to do that. The leading contenders for the 2024 presidential nomination, should Trump decide not to run, all have fashioned themselves at least partly in Trump’s image. When you look at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Tom Cotton (Ark.) and Ted Cruz (Tex.), what do you see? Politicians who are convinced that their path to success lies in petty squabbles, culture war cruelty and Owning the Libs.

Which seems like a reasonable assessment of how one can be successful in today’s Republican Party. If Noem thinks there’s a different path (as enthusiastically as she has walked Trump’s up until now), then good for her. But there’s not a lot of reason for, well, optimism.

GiftOutline Gift Article