He was already well up in years when I first met him. A distinguished professor of economics at a nearby university, he had offered his advisory services to a young Senate candidate, Richard G. Lugar, who would become one of the nation’s great statesmen over nearly four decades. In a delightful Eastern European accent that I wasn’t cosmopolitan enough to identify exactly, Janos Horvath would dissect and explain plainly inflation, oil crises, stagflation and other dreary, complex phenomena, somehow always with a twinkle and a smile.
The accent turned out to be of his native Hungary. When I later learned his life story, not from him but from his colleagues, I wondered how he came by the relentless good cheer, because his story was not an easy one.
As a promising young academic after World War II, Janos had become active in pro-democracy politics and had earned a place in the short-lived Hungarian national government of 1956 as the president of the National Reconstruction Council. A grainy photo from that fateful November shows a youthful Horvath on the floor of the Hungarian parliament.
Then the tanks rolled, and the Soviet dictators did what such people always do after quashing freedom. They went after those most likely to cause trouble again: the political leaders, the journalists, the non-Quisling academics. Like thousands of his countrymen, the cream of Hungarian society, Horvath was forced to flee for his life. And where better than the land that best embodied the freedoms he had hoped to bring to his own country?
The rest of his story is extraordinary only in its ordinariness. He was forced to redo his doctorate from scratch. Legend has it he worked his way through Columbia University as a janitor. Like millions of immigrants, but especially those who came to the United States not only for economic betterment but to find political freedom, he loved this country and its traditions more than so many of those pampered and spoiled by the good fortune of having been born here. It’s commonly observed that immigrants make great Americans. I dissent slightly; those I’ve known make the best Americans.
A catalogue of the immense human talent that has fallen into the lap of this country, thanks to the bestiality of statists abroad, can and has filled volumes. Half of the Americans who won the Nobel Prize in physics from 1943 to 1969 were European refugees. Other examples: from Hungary, Intel pioneer Andrew Grove; from Germany, Henry Kissinger; from Cuba, Coca-Cola Chief Executive Roberto Goizueta.
And from Czechoslovakia, the wonderful Madeleine K. Albright, who died last month. It was Albright, as secretary of state, who in 1998 labeled the United States “the indispensable nation.” Some native-born Americans obviously disagree, but few of her fellow “Americans by choice” do.
Immigrant populations are the product of highly promising self-selection. By definition, they are adventuresome risk-takers. The millions who have come here seeking economic betterment make great workers. At least in places where they cannot become instant wards of the state, they are prepared to work hard and provide for themselves.
The most valuable of all are those fleeing political repression. They, too, become great workers and citizens. As mentioned, they are likely to bring unusual talents with them, the kind that might get them jailed or shot at home but can flower powerfully when turned loose in a free economy and polity.
So here we are again. Millions of Ukrainians already have fled the dictator’s tanks. And although the Horvaths of their nation are mainly still at home fighting, there is every chance that again many will have to rebuild their lives in the American refuge. It won’t be merely compassionate and humane for the United States to take in every one who seeks to come; it will be smart.
The university I serve has committed resources to support Ukrainian scholars who feel forced to flee their homeland, and we are in touch with several already. Our hope is to provide them a haven to continue their scholarship until they can return to a safe and free Ukraine. But if, as in Hungary, Czechoslovakia and elsewhere, the dictator’s tanks prevent that for a long time, the United States will experience yet another windfall, of both talent and appreciation for the “blessings of liberty.”
Janos Horvath waited more than three decades. But after the breakthrough of freedom in 1989, he offered his wisdom — as he had offered it to Richard Lugar and countless American young people — to his native land. Another, highly moving photo shows a 70-something Horvath (he died in 2019 at 98) in the same chamber, being sworn in as a member of the new, post-Soviet Hungarian parliament.
We hope for a Ukrainian victory and the survival of freedom in that brutalized country. But until that survival is ensured, we should take them in, not just some arbitrary number, but every one who wants to come. It’s as much in our interest as theirs.
