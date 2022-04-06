President Biden’s decision to repeal a Trump-era immigration order is producing much political angst among Democratic senators in red and purple states. Those members are right to be concerned for their political futures. They should propose some strong border control measures of their own if the administration won’t. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The order, known as Title 42 because of the part of the law that authorizes it, allows Border Patrol agents to immediately expel migrants who illegally enter the country if they meet certain criteria. The policy was imposed at the height of the covid-19 pandemic to prevent migrants from bringing the virus into the country. This was justified when U.S. borders were closed to all but essential travel and there was no vaccine. Nations around the world were closing their borders to travelers, and there was no rational reason to exempt migrants and asylum seekers crossing the border illegally from the general ban.

But that rationale has faded as the pandemic has come under control. Title 42 no longer serves its stated purpose, and ending it makes sense. The problem is that doing so will unleash a tidal wave of migration given the administration’s other border control policies. Border apprehensions skyrocketed as soon as Biden was inaugurated and have fluctuated between 150,000 and 200,000 a month for the past year. In that time, the United States has expelled more than 1 million people through Title 42. That makes up more than half of the 1.7 million expulsions since March 2020.

Advertisement

Many Americans are already up in arms about the administration’s decision to allow hundreds of thousands of people to remain in the country while their asylum claims are pending. Derided by opponents as “catch and release,” this approach is why so many people cross the border illegally. Little more than a third of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of immigration. Even about half of Hispanics who voted in 2020 want less immigration, as progressive analyst Ruy Teixeira points out.

Follow Henry Olsen 's opinions Follow Add

No wonder the most recent Politico/Morning Consult poll found that 55 percent oppose Biden’s decision to end Title 42, including 52 percent of independents and 50 percent of Hispanics. Ending Title 42 while keeping “catch and release” will likely more than double the annual number of migrants allowed to stay in the United States with asylum claims. That will surely only make Biden’s policy even more unpopular.

But concerned Democrats are not helpless. Many have called for Biden to adopt stronger border control measures, but they don’t have to wait for him. They can team up with Republicans to pass a law that forces the administration to adopt immigration policies that comport with what Americans want.

Advertisement

At a minimum, such a law would stop the policy of letting people enter the country without final adjudication of their status. That could be implemented in a number of ways. Arrivals could be temporarily housed as they file their request and then sent home to their native country. The federal government could build offshore detention centers where migrants can be sent for processing as they await a final determination of their status. That’s what Australia does for people who arrive illegally by boat. Britain is reportedly thinking of adopting a similar policy. Alternatively, the United States could fund detention centers inside the country where people could live while their asylum claims are processed. Whatever the approach, the key is to not simply release these people into the communities.

Lawmakers could also help weed out fraudulent asylum claims by adopting mandatory use of the government’s E-Verify employment system. More than 1 million people apprehended at the border in fiscal year 2021 were single adults, nearly 64 percent of the total. That share has risen to more than 69 percent since October. Many of these people are likely primarily looking for work, something they can easily find once they are allowed into the country.

Mandatory E-Verify would stop that by requiring all employers to use the system to confirm that prospective employees are legally allowed to work. This would effectively shut the door on illegal employment and significantly reduce the number of people seeking to enter the country.

Advertisement

Democrats likely do not want to break with their party, but the fact is the policies in place already break with their constituents. If Biden won’t take on the political task of pushing back against progressives and immigrant advocacy groups who support this untenable situation, Democrats will have to decide if they’re up to the task. If they don’t, their voters will know whose side they’re on.

Americans want a fair, humane and legal immigration system. Ending Title 42 while retaining “catch and release” is not that. Democratic senators who understand that should stand up and offer real solutions regardless of the intraparty cost.

GiftOutline Gift Article