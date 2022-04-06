Erol Onderoglu is the representative of Reporters Without Borders in Turkey. After years of lecturing the world about Western hypocrisy — for criticizing Turkey’s purchase of Russian weapons, calling out the arrests of Turkish journalists and activists, and failing to punish Saudi Arabia for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul — Turkey is apparently prepared to join their ranks.

On March 31, the Turkish prosecutor in charge of the Khashoggi case requested to move the trial to Saudi Arabia, the very country that ordered the assassination. The prosecutor’s move was a surprising turnabout by the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who counted Khashoggi as a friend. In the days and months after the killing, the Turkish government played a key role in implicating Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, in the killing by releasing recordings, surveillance footage and other material.

Handing the case over to Saudi Arabia, a repressive regime lacking even the pretenses of a free press or independent judiciary, would deal a serious blow to any remaining chance of justice for Khashoggi’s killers. It will also send a chilling signal about Turkey’s own respect for the freedom of the press.

To be sure, Turkey has less than a stellar record when it comes to the murder and repression of journalists. The case of the prominent writer and journalist Musa Anter, who was murdered in 1992 in Diyarbakir, has long languished unresolved. Similarly, the murder of Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink in 2007 in the heart of Istanbul was attributed to the Gulenist network, but the masterminds behind the attack have never been brought to justice.

The prosecution of Khashoggi’s murder reflects a real challenge for a Turkish court system whose independence is increasingly under threat from government interference. The move to relocate the trial appears to be part of a broader policy change from the very top to try to smooth over the relationship with the oil-rich Saudi regime. It is difficult to believe that a single prosecutor could have the “independent initiative” for such a request, which not only defies common sense but challenges the government’s legal standing and jurisdiction.

As recently as 2019, Erdogan, writing in The Post on the anniversary of Khashoggi’s murder, said: “It is no secret that there are many questions about the court proceedings in Saudi Arabia. The near-complete lack of transparency surrounding the trial, the lack of public access to hearings and the allegation that some of Khashoggi’s murderers enjoy de facto freedom all fail to meet the international community’s expectations and tarnish the image of Saudi Arabia.”

So we can also be excused if we express skepticism about Turkey’s change of heart.

But there were earlier signs that the government’s resolve was beginning to show cracks. Last March, the court rejected a request by Khashoggi’s fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, to admit as evidence the declassified U.S. intelligence report naming the crown prince as responsible for approving the capture or killing of Khashoggi. In fact, the investigation has never directly targeted MBS.

Erdogan has tried to have it both ways, posturing and pretending to be outraged at the killing of his friend, while also being careful not to damage the relationship with the kingdom. In 2020, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with his Saudi counterpart during a summit, a first between the two ministers since the killing of Khashoggi. “A strong Turkey-Saudi Arabia partnership will be beneficial not just for our countries, but for the whole region,” Cavusoglu wrote in a tweet.

It’s now clear Turkey — a serial offender when it comes to curtailing the press and freedom of expression — was not going to keep the pressure. Justice seems like just a token to be traded for mutual political and economic benefit.

Khashoggi’s brutal murder shocked the world and triggered widespread outrage. But after three years, and a weak international response to hold Saudi Arabia accountable, Turkey and Saudi Arabia — ranked 153rd and 170th respectively on RSF’s World Press Freedom Index — appear content to let the case fade from memory, with each regime further emboldened to act with impunity against the free press.

We can’t let them get away with it.

