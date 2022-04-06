Brett Tolman’s March 27 Local Opinions essay, “The Virginia Parole Board is too important for political plays,” rightly argued that parole, when implemented correctly and transparently, can play a key role in our criminal justice system. Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners and their families, agrees that a sound parole structure is marked not only by the incentives for character development and redemption that it offers prisoners but also by the transparency and accountability it affords the public. Sadly, these are not the hallmarks of Virginia’s current approach to parole, which denies eligibility to most incarcerated people and applies an overly complex and nominally transparent system to the eligible few.
That’s why Prison Fellowship urges comprehensive parole reform in Virginia. My organization advocates for a policy that affirms the dignity of crime victims by ensuring a just, minimum term of incarceration and providing timely, accurate information about parole; prioritizes public safety by centering parole decisions on evidence of rehabilitation; and meaningfully considers a transition to community supervision for those who have demonstrated a changed life. Virginia needs a total overhaul of its parole structure to ensure parole offers hope to prisoners and transparency to the people.
Angela Inglett, Lansdowne
The writer is senior legislative analyst for Prison Fellowship.