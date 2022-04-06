The Virginia General Assembly’s special session boiled down to this: They came, they (briefly) mingled, they left. No big breakthroughs on the state budget. No compromise on a big sticking point: whether to double the state’s standard deduction. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and House Republicans want to double the standard deduction from the current $4,500 for individuals and $9,000 for joint filers to $9,000 and $18,000, respectively. That sounds good to tax-cutting GOP ears, and maybe even to Democrats looking to show the folks back home they are trying to help them fight inflation.

How much potential tax relief are we talking about here? About $260 for an individual filer or $520 for joint filers.

Every little bit helps, and this proposal could be enormously popular come tax day. But it’s not quite as generous as it could be. WRIC’s Jackie DeFusco talked to the Tax Foundation Vice President Jared Walczak. She reported:

Walczak said, if lawmakers approve the proposal, it would make Virginia’s standard deduction more competitive with other states and more aligned with recent federal reform.

Even if the General Assembly adopts the Youngkin-backed higher deduction, it still would be less than Virginia’s arch economic nemesis: North Carolina.

And there’s the curious part of the doubling the standard deduction debate that hasn’t gotten nearly enough attention: The House GOP’s version would make the increase temporary. As the Department of Taxation wrote regarding House Bill 472:

For taxable years beginning on or after January 1, 2026, the Virginia standard deduction is scheduled to revert to its pre-2019 form. Therefore, the Virginia standard deduction will be $3,000 for single filers and to $6,000 for married couples. In addition, the amounts of the Virginia standard deduction are not currently indexed for inflation.

That looks more like short-term stimulus than long-term tax reform. And the state would claw all of it back — and more — after 2026. More on that below.

As for indexing, it’s generally anathema, with previous efforts to index Virginia’s income tax brackets running into bipartisan walls of opposition. Current tax brackets were last adjusted in 1990 — 32 years ago.

What has this meant for Virginia taxpayers? Inflation has pushed them into higher tax brackets, effectively raising their taxes, without self-styled fiscal conservatives or the new hotness, inflation-fighting pols, having to lift a finger.

All the more reason, then, to approve a doubling of the standard deduction. It’s long overdue, and it would help taxpayers keep back a bit more of their own money in a state that’s quietly overtaxed them for decades.

And the reversion to a much lower standard deduction? Look closely at the date this would happen: Jan. 1, 2026 — right after the 2025 gubernatorial election. Standard deductions, then, would be a very big campaign issue. Not the best position for taxpayers or their accountants. But there’s still the problem with indexing.

On that topic, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy wrote:

Any feature of an income tax that is based on a fixed dollar amount will be vulnerable to inflationary effects. In many states, this means that tax breaks designed to provide low-income tax relief — including exemptions, standard deductions, and most tax credits — are worth a little bit less to taxpayers every year. When all these small impacts are added up, the long-term effect can be a substantial “inflationary tax hike” — and one that falls hardest on low- and middle-income taxpayers.

In other words, indexing needs to be on the negotiating table, too.

As William McChesney Martin Jr., the legendary Federal Reserve chairman, once said, “Inflation is a thief in the night and if we don’t act promptly and decisively we will always be behind.”

Inflation-driven bracket creep has already put taxpayers behind. Doubling the standard deduction would help them catch up, but only if it is a permanent fix that is indexed to inflation.

