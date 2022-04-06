The administration has muddied some of its policy messages, but at least it has pounded home how many jobs were created in President Biden’s first year, right? Not quite. At the White House’s news briefing on Tuesday, a reporter pointed out that a recent poll “showed more people think jobs were lost in the last year than think jobs were gained.” Not unreasonably, he asked: “Why is that? And is there anything that you can do to change that perception?”

You could almost see White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s thought bubble: Welcome to my world. “The fact is that the president created more jobs last year than any year in American history,” she said. “That is a very simple fact that I probably cannot say enough from here, and our allies and partners cannot say enough out there in the country.”

So why do voters seem determined to believe things that aren’t true? One can attribute some dissatisfaction to the relentless “sky is falling” media coverage. But let’s face it: Voters are grumpy, frustrated and tired after covid and annoyed about gas prices. They might know Biden spent months trying to pass his agenda but didn’t get what he wanted. And so confirmation bias is likely setting in for a lot of Americans, telling them everything must be bad.

Psaki put it more deftly: “People across the country ... are still feeling the impact of covid. Their lives are not entirely back to normal.” She conceded that high prices are further cause for worry. “I can’t assess what is in the brain of every American. But I can tell you what the facts are and tell you that we also recognize that there are areas, including bringing down costs, we’ll continue to work at.”

It was a sobering peek into the psyche of voters. If they don’t know jobs have been created, how can Democrats expect them to know that Republicans voted against covid funding, food assistance, and funding for states and cities to keep cops on the beat (all in the American Rescue Plan)? Or that most Republicans voted against infrastructure spending? What can the president and his team do about such an information void?

This White House crew knows there’s no easy way to convince voters that things are better than they think. But it can simplify the message: “We created 6.6 million jobs in our first year and are going to build roads, bridges and high-speed Internet capacity.” The president might think he’s saying that, but if he’s talking in the middle of the afternoon from the White House, a whole lot of voters aren’t hearing it. Instead, he should go out into communities. He can show up at new manufacturing hubs and construction firms that are hiring workers. “Show, don’t explain,” is sound advice.

Likewise, on gas prices, Biden’s pledge to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a foreign language to voters, if they hear it at all. Biden could use a chart and a message: “Here’s how much Vladimir Putin’s war is costing us at the pump. Here’s how much I’m bringing down gas prices by flooding the market with oil.”

That’s enough. The long list of programs that Congress did not pass is noise that drowns out major achievements. Likewise, by trying too many things at once (e.g., helping veterans with burn pit injuries, pursuing a cancer moonshot, expanding child care, increasing mental health care, promoting green energy, lowering drug costs), Biden is not seriously focusing on anything as far as voters are concerned.

Biden would do well to pick just one initiative — green energy or keeping down drug prices. That’s it. Democrats can put a bill on the floor of both chambers and let Republicans vote against it. And when Republicans reject popular ideas, as they did in opposing a $35 monthly cap on insulin costs, the president must talk about it nonstop. “We want to lower your drug costs. Republicans want you to pay more.”

And speaking of Republicans, Biden needs to bury his senatorial cordiality. Unless and until Biden stops touting how reasonable and constructive Republicans can be, voters will think there is no harm putting them back in power. Surely, Biden knows only three Republicans are willing to vote for arguably the most qualified Supreme Court nominee in decades while many others smeared her with ludicrous claims that she is soft on child porn. Could he show just a little disgust about that? He need only explain what they have been doing: They obstruct. They create chaos. They try to steal elections. They aren’t for anything.

Democrats believe in the efficacy of their programs and the ability of government to improve people’s lives. That might impress think tankers and people who watch C-SPAN. But in the real world, it loses voters. It’s not too late for Democrats to focus their objectives and clarify their message. If they fail to, voters will remain convinced everything is much worse than it is — and that the White House is at fault.

