Anita Hill is a professor of social policy, law, and women’s studies at Brandeis University. The shameful spectacle of the Senate Judiciary Committee during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson makes clear: The confirmation process is broken and the panel must act to restore people’s faith in it.

This is not simply about Jackson’s reputation, which was repeatedly smeared by Republican senators peddling false narratives about her supposed coddling of child pornographers and terrorists. It is about the legacy and future of the Senate and the Supreme Court itself.

I know something about being mistreated by the Senate Judiciary Committee. During the confirmation hearing for Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991, I was subjected to attacks on my intelligence, truthfulness and even my sanity when I testified about my experience working for the nominee at the Education Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In a spectacularly low moment, senators sought out slanderous statements from my former students.

In some ways, the committee has changed for the better since then: there are now four women on the panel and one Black member. Still, when I heard predictions before the hearing that Republicans would offer little resistance to Jackson’s confirmation, I knew, from painful experience, that assessment was overly optimistic.

Even so, I was shocked by the interrogation of Jackson, a nominee with stellar credentials and more judicial experience than any of the sitting justices when they were nominated. It was obvious that no matter how composed, respectful or brilliant her responses, her critics’ only goal was to discredit her. I appeared as a witness before the committee and Jackson as the nominee, but in both situations Republican senators demonstrated their willingness to employ racist and sexist attacks.

It shouldn’t be this way, and it doesn’t have to. The committee should adopt — and enforce — standards such as those that exist for taking testimony in federal court proceedings. Questions should be relevant and well-founded. Witness-badgering should not be tolerated.

Gotcha questions like how to define a woman, asked by Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R), have no place in the hearing room, and fall short of what should be expected of the Senate during its exercise of its advice and consent role. The same is true of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R) focus on how critical race theory is supposedly being taught in the private school on whose board Jackson sits. A confirmation hearing should be about learning how a person will judge, not how well she handles specious browbeating.

Women are vulnerable to sexist campaigns aimed at undermining their intelligence and integrity. And women of color must overcome both sexism and racism that is called into play. Ignoring Jackson’s credentials, her critics dismissively labeled her an affirmative action nominee and her opinions as outside the mainstream of acceptable legal reasoning.

To pack more emotional punch into their effort to disqualify Jackson, Republican senators on the committee trotted out hot-button political issues to paint her as a pawn of left-wing radicals on issues of race and crime — no matter that she was endorsed by law enforcement groups.

Jackson detractors who disingenuously claim that they celebrate the arrival of the first Black woman justice, just not this Black woman, make a mockery of this historic moment. “I won’t be supporting her, but I’ll be joining others and understanding the importance of this moment,” Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said on ABC’s “This Week.” Sorry, but you can’t have it both ways.

While the attacks on Jackson were notable in their intensity, they weren’t without precedent. Critics of Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan were also allowed to lob racially and gender-tinged attacks during their hearings.

Sen. Jon Kyl (R-Ariz.) slammed Sotomayor’s embrace of the “richness of her experiences” as a Latina as evidence of her personal bias. Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) castigated Kagan for associating with “well-known activist judges who have used their power to redefine the meaning of our Constitution” — a reference to Justice Thurgood Marshall for whom she clerked. I have no doubt that the caricaturing of all three women will continue as they become the face of what is bound to be the court’s liberal minority.

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominees give the public their one chance to see nominees before they are confirmed to lifetime positions. They should be an opportunity for senators to assess nominees’ fitness, not to score political points. At their best, they should buttress citizens’ confidence in the high court, not add to increasing perceptions of it as yet another political body.

The Senate Judiciary Committee should take a hard look at reforming its proceedings and return the confirmation process back to something that it — and the country — can view with pride.

