More than any other city, Bengaluru — with its cherry-blossom-lined avenues, giant technology parks and self-made billionaires — has been India’s response to the postcards of poverty that have often defined Western media’s reductionist portrayal of the country. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight India’s soft power is best encapsulated in the thousands of information technology companies in the start-up city. (At last count, there were 67,000.) Visiting heads of government have increasingly made it a point to add its state, Karnataka, to their itineraries.

But if Bengaluru was once a symbol for a confident new India that challenged discriminatory tropes in the West, today the poison of prejudice and an insidious economic boycott of Muslim citizens are threatening to pull the city down into the swamp of atavistic hatred.

What started as a debate over whether Muslim girls should have the right to wear a hijab in the classroom has morphed into brazen disregard for the dignity and civil and economic rights of Karnataka’s Muslims, who make up 12 percent of the state’s population.

Muslim traders are being blocked from traditional temple fairs on the grounds that they are non-Hindus. Though an old rule is being cited to justify the move, it appears to be retaliation against them for joining a protest against the state government’s ban on the hijab in educational institutions.

Advertisement

At least those advocating for and against the headscarf in schools can claim legitimate and complex points of view. But what could possibly rationalize the toxic debate now taking place over halal certification of consumer products? Halal, which refers to what is permitted for consumption under Islamic belief, also references a specific method of meat-cutting that drains all the blood from a slaughtered animal.

India sells billions of dollars of halal meat globally and is the second-largest exporter of halal foods to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries. Many of the country’s giant meat sellers are owned and run by Hindus. It is also routine for multinationals selling other consumer goods — including one run by a saffron-robed Hindu guru — to have halal certification. Yet it is two successful businesses unrelated to meat and founded by Muslims — iD Fresh Food and pharmaceutical corporation Himalaya — that have been assaulted with persistent fake news about the use of cow bones or bovine extracts in their products.

While big businesses might be able to ride out the wave of hate, small Muslim traders are more vulnerable. In Karnataka, an assortment of far-right Hindu groups are intimidating consumers into buying meat only from Hindu shopkeepers, pushing for the closure of halal meat shops and, in some instances, using violence and abuse to force their point. Social media has been weaponized to build toxic and fake narratives about halal slaughter practices, including false claims that it involves spitting into the meat.

Advertisement

Mohandas Pai, who served on the board of IT company Infosys — one of India’s most famous corporate brands, headquartered in Bengaluru — told me that these are isolated “local issues” that shouldn’t be globalized.

Yet sanction for these poisonous debates came from several leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka. A government circular, since put on pause, mandated the stunning of animals before slaughter, in a move that would possibly make meat non-halal.

Pai, who is an investor in Licious — another major meat supplier that also sells products with halal certification — says that while hooliganism is unacceptable, the larger issue is one of transparency of information for the consumer. However, that seems almost esoteric at a time when, for an entire community, the issue is about the right to earn a livelihood with dignity.

Advertisement

A key BJP functionary in Karnataka has equated the sale of halal meat to “economic jihad” that benefits Muslim sellers. But data shows that a majority of Indian Muslims continue to work in the informal economy or unorganized sector: Only 28 percent of Muslims are salaried employees, compared with 46 percent of Hindus.

It is these citizens — street vendors, cart-pullers, small shopkeepers, butchers and handymen — who are now under attack. The latest outlandish demand targeting Muslims? To not buy mangoes from Muslim fruit sellers.

The good news is that meat sales do not appear to have been significantly hit, offering hope that people remain sensible and humane. The bad news? The copycat targeting of economic activity that can be linked to Islam. In another incident, a TV reporter (employed by a channel reprimanded by India’s Supreme Court for vilifying Muslims on a show) barged into a store of the major food brand Haldiram’s, demanding to know why the packaging for savory snacks had text in Urdu. Urdu, recognized in the constitution, is one of 15 languages used on Indian currency notes.

Advertisement

Not only is all of this abhorrent, unconstitutional and unacceptable on principle, but it is also terrible for the economy. Local economies are built on the interdependence between Hindu and Muslim communities.

There’s no point trumpeting India’s improved rankings by the World Bank on ease of doing business if we can’t create a secure environment and level playing field for our own people. And we shouldn’t complain the next time headlines focus on our sectarian strife rather than our homegrown Silicon Valley.

GiftOutline Gift Article