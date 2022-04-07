The April 1 Metro article “ ‘People’s Convoy’ exits D.C. area” noted the disruptive effects of the “People’s Convoy” and lack of achievement of its stated aims. However, there was no consideration of conditions in the trucking industry that motivated the truckers’ actions.
If truckers have embraced some irrational ideas about the coronavirus and politics, it is easily understood as a consequence of the dismal squeeze that forces 91 percent of the workforce to quit within a year. National policy measures to restore humane viability are necessary to this vital industry.
Richard Ashford, Chevy Chase