The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion: The convoy left, but why was it here?

Today at 2:31 p.m. EDT
Today at 2:31 p.m. EDT
Wendy Dominski, of Youngstown, N.Y., waves her flag and slaps hands with a protester as members of the “People's Convoy” roll out of the Hagerstown Speedway in Hagerstown, Md., on March 31. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The April 1 Metro article “ ‘People’s Convoy’ exits D.C. area” noted the disruptive effects of the “People’s Convoy” and lack of achievement of its stated aims. However, there was no consideration of conditions in the trucking industry that motivated the truckers’ actions.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

The American Transportation Research Institute’s assessment of critical issues as of 2020 noted that a severe shortage of drivers has been a long-term problem exacerbated by low pay. Truckers lack appropriate parking during long hauls, which leads to safety and accountability problems. Insurance costs for carriers have forced many firms into bankruptcy. Trucking was a good-paying occupation when it was unionized, but deregulation resulted in a vicious cost-cutting cycle. Worst of all, truckers are subjected to intrusive physical monitoring nearly equivalent to that of criminals.

If truckers have embraced some irrational ideas about the coronavirus and politics, it is easily understood as a consequence of the dismal squeeze that forces 91 percent of the workforce to quit within a year. National policy measures to restore humane viability are necessary to this vital industry.

Richard Ashford, Chevy Chase

POPULAR OPINIONS ARTICLES
HAND CURATED
Loading...