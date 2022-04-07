The April 1 Metro article “ ‘People’s Convoy’ exits D.C. area ” noted the disruptive effects of the “People’s Convoy” and lack of achievement of its stated aims. However, there was no consideration of conditions in the trucking industry that motivated the truckers’ actions.

The American Transportation Research Institute’s assessment of critical issues as of 2020 noted that a severe shortage of drivers has been a long-term problem exacerbated by low pay. Truckers lack appropriate parking during long hauls, which leads to safety and accountability problems. Insurance costs for carriers have forced many firms into bankruptcy. Trucking was a good-paying occupation when it was unionized, but deregulation resulted in a vicious cost-cutting cycle. Worst of all, truckers are subjected to intrusive physical monitoring nearly equivalent to that of criminals.