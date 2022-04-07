Bobbi Dempsey is a reporting fellow at the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and an economic justice fellow at Community Change. My mother died several weeks ago in the covid-19 “red zone” of a nursing home in northeastern Pennsylvania, after having been bounced among three public hospitals over the last three weeks of her illness. The room in which she died looked as though it had been used for storage, with supplies and unused furniture stacked near her bed. No phone, no television, no dresser for her belongings. She had three roommates, one of whom screamed nearly incessantly.

Like many Americans, my mother was poor, on Medicare, and this was the best that could be done for her.

I’ve read about how the pandemic is “winding down” and the United States is moving toward a “living with covid” approach, doing away with mask rules, abandoning social-distancing practices and generally lifting public health precautions. But the virus is killing Americans at a rate of “only” 626 a day, as this was written. That would translate to 228,000 covid deaths over the next year.

At that pace, the U.S. total deaths in the pandemic will pass 1.2 million. The toll has been especially hard on the poor, whether because they live in close quarters in areas with low vaccination rates, have low-wage, public-facing jobs or receive substandard care. They are likely to die without dignity, cruelly reminded to the end of the poverty that marked their lives.

As someone who grew up in extreme poverty and spent much of my life uninsured or relying solely on government health-care programs, I realized long ago that there are two separate and very different health-care systems in this country: one for those with money, resources and good insurance, and another for those who lack those advantages.

I saw this play out in real time during my mother’s covid battle. (Sadly, she was not vaccinated, having believed fantastical tales spread by an anti-vaccine relative.) Ambulances shuffled her in and out of medical facilities that cited staffing or capacity issues. At every juncture, we were told what Medicare would or wouldn’t allow or pay for — and which things, such as ambulance service, we would have to pay for ourselves, sometimes upfront.

The nursing home that my mother ended up in was the only one in the area willing to take her. Her final days had some distressing elements that are familiar from the pandemic regardless of a patient’s social status — she could receive visitors only if they donned head-to-toe protective gear and passed through zippered, plastic-enclosed tunnels to reach her.

But other grim details seemed reserved for the poor. My mother was supposed to receive hospice care, but the nursing home struggled to find a hospice service that was taking new patients or would accept a covid patient on Medicare.

She had stopped eating or drinking and was in pain, but our repeated requests that she receive an intravenous drip weren’t acted on, and the nursing home said the hospice would handle pain meds — but she never made it into a hospice. Her organs began to shut down, and each breath took considerable effort. Although she was mostly nonresponsive, we did notice that her breathing would quicken each time her roommate screamed.

We couldn’t afford to get her transferred to a facility where she could have a private room, nor was there money to pay for private nurses. The nursing home reminded us that Medicare would not cover the room-and-board portion of her bill, now that she was in hospice status, so we would be responsible for those costs.

I was in the process of trying to get a hospital bed set up in my house so my mother could die there when we ran out of time. I’m haunted to think of how much more peaceful, how much more humane, her final days would have been if she or her relatives had sufficient financial resources.

It’s also disturbing to think of how much outrage some Americans have poured into protesting against pandemic safety measures. I live in a part of eastern Pennsylvania where anti-mask protests have been common and anti-vaccine sentiment strong.

The protesters — many of them by no means well-off — object to those public health measures as attacks on their freedom. But one of the worst enemies of liberty is poverty. If only some of the energy spent on protesting mask mandates had been devoted to insisting that every American have equal access to decent covid care.

I take comfort in knowing that my mother is now at peace and no longer suffering, free of pain and the hardship she endured her entire life. My heart hurts for those who have lost family and friends to covid, and for those who will lose someone even as we’re being told the pandemic is essentially over. For far too many of the nation’s most vulnerable people, the end will be unnecessarily bleak.

