For now, legislative proposals to reduce costs and improve the lives of workers, such as expanding paid leave, subsidizing child care and making prekindergarten universal, is kaput. Support for such a comprehensive package with a high price tag was never achievable in a 50-50 Senate, even before inflation became Americans’ top economic concern.

But that does not mean these benefits are unachievable.

It’s instructive to see how other labor benefits, such as the 40-hour workweek, were achieved. Initial lobbying efforts for a federal law failed. Worker protests and strikes followed. One state, Illinois, passed a law for an eight-hour workday. More protests followed. The mining and printing industries then adopted a 40-hour week. More labor protests ensued. Then Ford Motor Company adopted a 40-hour week. Only after all of that did Congress pass a law limiting the workweek to 40 hours.

In the wake of the Build Back Better package’s collapse, progressives should end their fixation on passing a law through Congress. Instead, they should head to state legislatures and individual employers.

The good news for workers is that the country is already undergoing a mini-surge of unionization. The Post reports: “The unorthodox but stunningly successful unionization campaign by Amazon employees in New York was propelled by a burst of new energy by many worker groups, which have emerged from the coronavirus pandemic with new tactics and edge. Employees at a number of other Amazon warehouses are expected to try to replicate the success notched Friday by workers at a Staten Island facility.” (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)

This follows successful organizing campaigns by teachers in red-state school districts, teaching assistants at several colleges and employees at a handful of Starbucks locations. Many of these latest union drives have been grass-roots, employee-driven campaigns.

The newly formed Amazon Labor Union won the day on Staten Island not with the help of traditional union behemoth such as the Teamsters Union. Instead, the New York Times reports, the Amazon organizers “relied almost entirely on current and former workers rather than professional organizers . . . [and] turned to GoFundMe appeals rather than union coffers built from the dues of existing members.” It was an intensive person-to-person effort using everything from social media to employee barbecues to win over the support of the workers.

Given the success of these campaigns, major unions and progressive politicians (whose appearance in a failed Amazon organizing effort in Alabama proved ineffective) might want to steer clear. Instead, progressive groups and donors can lend financial support.

These do-it-yourself union drives can negotiate for many of the benefits Congress failed to deliver, including paid leave, subsidized child care, vouchers for community college (for employees and their families) and reduced employee co-pays and deductibles for health-care coverage. They can pursue other goals such as improving voting access by offering paid leave to vote or by requiring employers to provide voter registration forms for new employees.

Even if not all company facilities unionize, large employers might find it makes little sense to deprive workers of benefits that unions at other facilities have won. (Indeed, it’s just begging them to organize as well.) And as we saw with $15 wage minimums, once big employers take the plunge with improved pay or benefits, others will be compelled to do the same to attract employees. Laws from state and local governments often follow.

Moreover, workers can look to friendly state capitols in California, Massachusetts and elsewhere to advance pro-worker benefits. Paid leave of some sort has passed in 30 states. Lobbying efforts can focus on improving those laws already in effect. Campaigns to achieve the same gains in neighboring states can follow. At some point, red states’ reactionary labor laws become a competitive disadvantage.

In sum, progressives would be wise to tout the Amazon example and embrace the benefits of federalism. Granted, such an approach would be time-consuming and expensive. It also would not afford national politicians the limelight they might crave. But this strategy can move the ball forward for American workers. That is the point, after all.

