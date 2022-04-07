The April 1 Metro article “ Md. set to aim high on climate ” described the different points of view on the proposed climate change bill in Maryland. Some, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), say the bill is “reckless” or unrealistic, with its “ambitious” plans. Proponents of the bill say that Maryland will be used as an example for states to create meaningful global climate change.

State Senate Minority Leader Bryan W. Simonaire (R-Anne Arundel) said, “There was no measurable impact on the environment by this bill.” That’s an interesting argument, because the bill, if passed, is projected to make Maryland carbon-neutral by 2045. Additionally, the bill hopes to cut down 60 percent of 2006 levels by 2031. Mr. Simonaire says that this bill will provide no change because of the focus on Maryland and not nationwide. But starting small can lead to the biggest outcomes.