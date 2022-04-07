Job vacancies are bedeviling countless industries, not least health care, where employers are at wit’s end trying to fill nursing and other critical jobs. State lawmakers can help alleviate that problem by waiving citizenship as a requirement for licensure, a needless encumbrance. Yet even as hospitals and other facilities plead for relief, they face an uphill battle in many states, particularly ones dominated by Republicans determined to impede opportunities for undocumented immigrants, no matter how badly their skills are needed.

Despite GOP obstructionism, a dozen states have relaxed some requirements pertaining to immigration status to obtain professional licenses in certain fields, and five others — California, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada and New Jersey — have provided full access to licensed professions for all undocumented immigrants.

Now Maryland is on the cusp of a similar move for health-care jobs. And for good reason.

Two years into the pandemic, the state’s hospitals and other health-care providers are hurting. At the start of the year, more than a quarter of more than 25,000 full-time-equivalent registered nursing positions in Maryland hospitals were vacant, according to the Maryland Hospital Association. The trendline suggested worse to come.

One obvious, readily available measure is to lower barriers for entering the workforce without sacrificing an iota of qualifications and training. Undocumented immigrants who pass required screening, training and certification, and meet all other standards can do nursing and other jobs, and they are eager for them. But without state legislation, federal law blocks them from getting licensed.

In Annapolis, two Democratic legislators, state Sen. Cheryl C. Kagan of Montgomery County and Del. Joseline A. Peña-Melnyk of Prince George’s County, have advanced measures that would allow licensing for individuals who meet relevant educational and professional requirements, regardless of immigration status. In the Senate, the bill has been trimmed to apply only to health-care professions. Even with that modification, it has received no Republican backing. Democrats are supporting it, and rightly so.

Unsurprisingly, the legislation is backed by state hospitals and other health-care employers. If passed, it would make a needed dent in their labor shortages.

Maryland has made important strides in opening doors of opportunity for young undocumented immigrants, many of whom were brought to this country as small children by their parents. In most cases they qualify for in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, a critical means of support. Many get help in affording community colleges through the state’s Promise Scholarships. It makes no sense to give them a leg up educationally only to slam shut professional doors in their faces.

Those professional doors are far too numerous. They are the product of legally manufactured bottlenecks, especially occupational licenses, that raise barriers to entry without conferring benefits to consumers. An estimated one-quarter of all U.S. workers require some sort of license to do their jobs, even individuals who are already abundantly qualified. The share is even higher in Maryland, including barbers, athletic agents, cemetery overseers and interior designers.

Many of those could and should be scrapped. But doing away with citizenship and immigration status requirements for qualified health-care workers is a good start toward meeting labor market demand and opening opportunity.

