If you travel to Mexico City right now, you’d see campaign signs for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador plastered all over the city. The capital has the feel of a country in the middle of a decisive electoral battle. But there’s a twist: No one is really campaigning against Mexico’s president.

You would think the president’s opposition launched the recall, tired of his agenda. The ruling party’s machinery has been working around the clock. Walls are painted with slogans. Bridges and billboards urge voters to show up and keep the president in office.

The reality is that López Obrador chose this political fight himself.

The opposition has no interest in trying to unseat a popular president in the middle of his term. So the president and his party went to great lengths to collect the signatures needed to trigger the recall, Mexico’s first. It would be ludicrous if it weren’t sinister.

Sunday’s election could be mistaken for narcissistic pantomime. After all, López Obrador has taken the recall, a valid if complicated democratic tool, and turned it into a costly paean. But there’s an ominous end goal to this exercise in vanity: Its real aim is to weaken the legitimacy of Mexico’s electoral institutions.

López Obrador, his loyalists and his party have ignored election law, which prohibits open proselytism in the weeks leading to the voting. High-profile public officials have called for high turnout and campaigned against the recall. Party members and, more concerning, military figures have turned up to assist the president’s cause. Last weekend, Interior Minister Adán Augusto López joined the fray. “We are going to support the movement on April 10,” he said. “Mexicans will show the world that we are capable of backing up the best president in the modern history of Mexico.”

From the beginning of the process, López Obrador has antagonized the INE, Mexico’s autonomous electoral authority. He has accused the INE of failing to promote the recall, even though his own party denied appropriate funds for the process. Some of the president’s closest advisers, such as Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, have complained of the campaign blackout, a rule set by their own party. The INE has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and denounced López Obrador’s supporters’ contraventions. “There’s a systematic, intentional and repeated disobeying of the rules of the game by those who established them,” said INE’s head, Lorenzo Córdova.

After such a farcically one-sided campaign, there’s little suspense as to the recall’s results: López Obrador will come out ahead. The fate of Mexico’s electoral authority, crucial to the country’s emergence from 70 years of fraudulent and autocratic rule, is far less certain.

Amid the recall’s uproar, López Obrador announced his intention to upend the INE’s structure through electoral reform. It would get rid of Córdova and his INE colleagues and replace them with new electoral authorities. Each of the branches of Mexico’s government would field a number of candidates and an election would take place. With López Obrador in full control of the executive and legislative branches, the predictable result would end the INE’s autonomy and irredeemably fracture Mexico’s democratic stability.

Last weekend, the interior minister didn’t mince words. “All those so-called electoral authorities are going to go,” López said. “We are going to see them leave with their tail between their legs.”

If turnout on Sunday doesn’t fulfill the president’s expectations, López Obrador will immediately (and unfairly) blame the INE, poisoning it further. If he succeeds in fully dismantling it, Mexico’s democracy will wither.

