President Biden’s low approval ratings understandably receive a lot of attention. But that doesn’t mean Republicans are getting rave reviews. To the contrary, GOP congressional performance draws even less support than Biden does. And some of their most public stances get thumbs down with the public overall.

Take Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Republicans spent weeks falsely claiming she is weak on child pornographers and analogizing her representation of detained combatants to representing Nazis. (The latter accusation from Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas drew a stinging rebuke from the Anti-Defamation League.) But poll after poll shows that voters approve of her nomination by much much greater margins than recent GOP-nominated justices enjoyed. Republicans’ efforts to smear Jackson have not gone over well with voters.

We’ve seen how the American people expresses overwhelming support for NATO and for admitting Ukrainian refugees. But the GOP’s pro-Russia hangover persists. Republicans’ support for NATO and for letting in refugees dramatically lags that of Democrats. On Tuesday, 63 House Republicans shockingly voted against a resolution supporting NATO.

When it comes to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, the public is quite favorable. Republicans in Congress, however, vilify it and threaten to shut it down.

Meanwhile, some Republicans are back to arguing for repealing the Affordable Care Act. The law remains popular with voters. Polls also show a high percentage of voters don’t like book-banning, telling teachers they cannot talk about race, or sheltering kids from topics that might make them uncomfortable — all of which Republicans have proposed.

So if the GOP’s performance, its cult leader and its policies are so out of step with the public, why would voters decide to give them back the majority in one or both chambers of Congress? Well, this wouldn’t be the first time voters’ views defy logical explanation.

There are a few reasons voters who disapprove of Republicans’ performance and don’t like their positions may still vote for them. First, voters (and the media) remain hyperfocused on the presidency. President Biden isn’t on the ballot in November, but voting against “D’s” is the only way voters can express their negative views about him.

Second, the White House and Democrats more generally do a poor job of calling out Republicans for their obstruction, radical views and antagonism toward things voters care about. It’s a truism that the minority party wants to make midterm elections a referendum on the administration in power; unless and until Democrats provide a powerful, focused argument that voters have a choice between flawed Democrats and dangerous Republicans, voters will remain in referendum mode.

Third, one cannot underestimate the importance of inflation in souring voters’ mood. They don’t particularly care whether Biden’s policies caused price increases. And they don’t focus on the GOP’s failure to come up with a plan to address inflation. They are upset about gas and other price hikes, and that colors their views to an extent Democrats may not appreciate. As the Brookings Institution’s William A. Galston warned in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal: “Inflation is now, incontestably, the leading issue for the electorate, and voters are giving the Biden administration low marks for handling it. This is a political crisis for Democrats, who are battling to retain their House and Senate majorities in highly unfavorable circumstances.”

Democrats cannot do much about the president’s approval ratings. Biden is struggling to make a dent in gas prices, and in inflation more generally. But Democrats sure can do more to draw some big distinctions between the parties. Do voters really know what they’ll be signing up for if they put Republicans back in the majority, aside from bogus attempts to impeach the president?

Democrats better explain that to them. Otherwise, the tide of negativity will carry a great number of Democrats out to sea.

