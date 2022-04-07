It took only a few days after the death of Don Young, Alaska’s sole House member, for Sarah Palin to demonstrate the mastery of American politics that once brought her to the brink of the vice presidency. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Palin said she would fill the seat “in a heartbeat” if asked to serve — even though House vacancies, unlike Senate seats, are filled by special election rather than appointment.

But whatever. Now Palin’s running for Congress, and she’s actually perfect for the job.

I admit: That wasn’t my first instinct when I heard she’d announced. I never considered Palin especially well suited for public office, and I’d have bet my collectible Sarah Palin hockey-mom trophy that she would never run another campaign.

(I’m kidding — I don’t actually have that trophy. But such a thing exists, and if I did have one, I’d be reluctant to lose it.)

For Palin, government always seemed like a swinging vine to a taller branch — celebrity, wealth, a bankable brand.

When she was elected governor in 2006, a small-town mayor who shocked the establishment by knocking off first the Republican incumbent and then the most formidable Democrat in the state, Palin was playing the role of a good-government reformer, pledging to end corruption in Juneau.

That’s how she caught the attention of the GOP’s John McCain when he set out to cast a running mate for his 2008 presidential run. But soon Palin reinvented her character; sensing the angry current in her party, she became a right-wing religious conservative, the last defender of Christian values against an onslaught of cultural rot.

Then Palin quit the governorship and embarked on a more honest career as an entertainer. For a short while, she starred in a TV show about her family’s adventures in rural Alaska. Later, she wore a bear suit on “The Masked Singer” while belting out: “I like big butts and I cannot lie.”

Which doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t come back as a serious politician, but let’s face it: Volodymyr Zelensky she is not.

More recently, Palin sued the New York Times for libel in a case she must have known she wouldn’t win. She didn’t — but the trial made her a tabloid sensation as she did her damnedest to spread covid all over Manhattan.

In the garish revue that is our national politics, Palin was the warm-up act for Donald Trump, who endorsed her candidacy this week. She pioneered the art of presidential politics as a kind of episodic, unscripted TV event.

But by the time Trump bounded onto the stage, Palin didn’t need politics anymore. She seemed to have jettisoned that persona, in the same way she once discarded beauty pageants and sportscasting.

Why would a cultural icon such as Palin ever want to go to the Senate and have to sit through hearings in some airless meeting room? Could you really imagine her in the Cabinet, stashed away in some cavernous federal building and dodging questions from School Transportation News?

And yet: Palin in the House of Representatives makes perfect sense. You don’t need much interest in government to land a starring role in the House these days. If you’re a Republican, it might actually get in the way.

The House now is a legislative body only in the way the Orioles are a major league baseball team: very marginally. The lower chamber is almost entirely performative, its hallways a giant green room. There’s a lot of shouting and tweeting and fundraising, but almost nothing in the way of lawmaking.

Good luck finding anyone at your local Safeway who can name more than one committee chair in the House, but chances are your teenager can tell you what “AOC” stands for or has seen the YouTube videos where Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert say outrageous things about Democrats and Nazis.

It must gall Palin to see those two clowns getting so much attention for insulting the president during his State of the Union speech. Palin’s the O.G. She invented the furious right-wing cowgirl act.

Palin is right to think she would dominate the House. If Republicans win back control this fall, having admitted they have no governing agenda to speak of, they’ll need someone to distract the voters. Palin might even reprise her role as a moderating influence — a kind of elder stateswoman among the nutty QAnon crowd.

Of course, there’s a very real possibility that Palin will lose in Alaska, which will hold a nonpartisan primary in June and a top-four runoff in the general election in August. Her poll numbers there have been close to abysmal ever since she traded in the governorship for the bright lights of basic cable.

That’s all right, though. The campaign will guarantee her months of national media coverage, which means she’ll be able to reignite her TV career whether she gets to Congress or doesn’t.

Who knows? Maybe the bear suit still fits.

