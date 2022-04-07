I read with great interest Richard Hornik’s April 3 Outlook essay, “Gazing behind the Iron Curtain,” about Arthur Grace’s new book documenting various aspects of everyday life in Europe under Soviet occupation.
Although most Americans have not experienced the specter of an oppressive occupier, the previous presidential regime augured an environment in which logic became an enemy and truth oftentimes was dismissed as an inconvenient menace. Mr. Hornik posited that Poles, perhaps driven by a selfless sense of duty to their Ukrainian neighbors, will renounce their backsliding ways. I hope that more Americans will heed the call to assist Ukraine in its dire hour and, in so doing, remember that our democracy is quite fragile and requires constant vigilance and engagement on the part of its citizens to endure.
Matt Oleksiak, Oakton
By denying its responsibility for the horrific carnage in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and calling video footage of its army’s atrocities a “hoax,” Russia is showing us how easy and how devastating it is for a government to spread and for the public to accept “alternative facts” over truth and reality [“Russia alleges that images of civilian slaughter in city were fabricated,” news, April 5].
The truth has already taken a beating in the United States, where so many have denied the outcome of a free and fair presidential election and rejected safe and effective vaccines against a deadly virus. Let’s see where this slippery slope continues to lead us.
Leila Cabib, Potomac
The April 5 editorial “The Bucha massacre” compared the slaughter of innocent civilians to the slaughter that occurred in Chechnya but did not mention Ramzan Kadyrov, the dictator of Chechnya who has been involved in the fighting in Ukraine since late February.
Footage from Bucha showed a tank had “Kadyrov” written on it in Cyrillic. The modus operandi of the Chechen forces could give Russian President Vladimir Putin a plausible defense to the charge that Russians are committing war crimes, as though Chechens are not subject to Russian commands in this war.
Christina M. Cerna, Washington
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: The U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council amid mounting concerns that Moscow’s troops are committing grave war crimes in Ukraine. The vote came as global outrage over the killings of civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha intensified.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war. The last independent newsletter in Russia suspended its operations.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
