Letters to the Editor

Opinion: Russia shows us how easy it is to spread 'alternative facts'

Today at 2:30 p.m. EDT
Vadim Prokopiev, second left, one of the main organizers of Belarusian troops in Ukraine, briefs recruits who have just arrived in Ukraine from Poland. (Kasia Strek/Panos Pictures for The Washington Post)

I read with great interest Richard Hornik’s April 3 Outlook essay, “Gazing behind the Iron Curtain,” about Arthur Grace’s new book documenting various aspects of everyday life in Europe under Soviet occupation.

As an ethnic Pole, I could not help wondering whether there will be a future book documenting the transition of the United States from a vibrant economy and iconic democracy to “an impoverished police state,” as Mr. Hornik described Poland before the Soviet collapse. As Mr. Hornik decried the “amnesia” of many Poles relative to the oppressively dehumanizing pre-1989 era, I, too, wonder about the all-too-short memories of many Americans when it comes to the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Although most Americans have not experienced the specter of an oppressive occupier, the previous presidential regime augured an environment in which logic became an enemy and truth oftentimes was dismissed as an inconvenient menace. Mr. Hornik posited that Poles, perhaps driven by a selfless sense of duty to their Ukrainian neighbors, will renounce their backsliding ways. I hope that more Americans will heed the call to assist Ukraine in its dire hour and, in so doing, remember that our democracy is quite fragile and requires constant vigilance and engagement on the part of its citizens to endure.

Matt Oleksiak, Oakton

By denying its responsibility for the horrific carnage in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and calling video footage of its army’s atrocities a “hoax,” Russia is showing us how easy and how devastating it is for a government to spread and for the public to accept “alternative facts” over truth and reality [“Russia alleges that images of civilian slaughter in city were fabricated,” news, April 5].

The truth has already taken a beating in the United States, where so many have denied the outcome of a free and fair presidential election and rejected safe and effective vaccines against a deadly virus. Let’s see where this slippery slope continues to lead us.

Leila Cabib, Potomac

The April 5 editorial “The Bucha massacre” compared the slaughter of innocent civilians to the slaughter that occurred in Chechnya but did not mention Ramzan Kadyrov, the dictator of Chechnya who has been involved in the fighting in Ukraine since late February.

Footage from Bucha showed a tank had “Kadyrov” written on it in Cyrillic. The modus operandi of the Chechen forces could give Russian President Vladimir Putin a plausible defense to the charge that Russians are committing war crimes, as though Chechens are not subject to Russian commands in this war.

Christina M. Cerna, Washington

