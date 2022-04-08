At last, some have confessed their real attitudes about abortion. According to the April 3 front-page article “Whether to say ‘abortion’ is dividing Democrats,” they are not simply “pro-choice” and do not merely advocate for “reproductive rights.” They want to normalize abortion as just another routine medical procedure. As one interviewee blithely put it: “Now it’s just like, ‘When I had my abortion, blah, blah, blah.’ ” Really?

Among the proponents of this view are Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Emily’s List. Nevertheless, whatever one’s position on who should make the “choice,” abortion is not normal. It entails terminating a natural process that creates a new and unique human being. There are surely cases in which the procedure becomes medically necessary, but treating such episodes seriously does not impose a “stigma” on those who face them. Besides, they should become increasingly rare considering the abundance of birth control techniques.

All of this might sound hopelessly old-fashioned. So be it. Humans should not casually dismiss the laws of nature. Choosing an abortion is a grave matter and should always be treated that way.

Patrick Louis Knudsen, Fredericksburg, Va.

Regarding the April 5 Metro article “Antiabortion activist who stored fetuses pleads not guilty in separate case”:

As medical doctors who routinely care for premature infants of roughly the same size as the five aborted fetuses in custody of the D.C. medical examiner, we have serious concerns about the decision not to perform autopsies given medical indications that the law might have been broken.

Photographs of one fetus demonstrate surgical incisions that could indicate an illegal partial-birth abortion.

It is difficult to make a determination of the legality of actions based on some of the other aborted remains, as the bodies have been dismembered. Though abortion is allowed by law, the public should understand that multiple peer-reviewed studies note the appearance of fetal pain by at least 15 weeks, or far earlier than the estimated gestational ages of these five fetuses.

A forensic examination is warranted to determine whether an illegal partial-birth abortion occurred.

Ingrid Skop, Arlington

The writer is a senior fellow and director of medical affairs at the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

Robin Pierucci, Arlington

The writer is an associate scholar at the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

