The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Global Opinions

Opinion: After 77 years in timeout, Germany is crucial to the fascist resistance

By David Von Drehle
Columnist |
Today at 4:04 p.m. EDT
By David Von Drehle
Columnist |
Today at 4:04 p.m. EDT
Loading...
Activists wearing masks with the likenesses of, from left to right, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck and holding a sign reading “Oil embargo?” demonstrate April 8 at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin in favor of an embargo on Russian oil and gas. (Fabian Sommer/DPA via AP)

Before he was installed by Winston Churchill to serve as first secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Lord Hastings Lionel Ismay tartly summarized the purpose of the new alliance: “Keep the Soviet Union out, the Americans in and the Germans down.”

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Some 70 years later, Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has reawakened the West to the importance of the first two imperatives. Moscow has not given up its dreams of empire nor its will to dominate its neighbors. The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin once said the dissolution of the Soviet network of vassal states was “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century,” a pretty strong signal that he would willingly reverse the tide of freedom even beyond Ukraine if given a chance.

So Moscow must continue to be kept out. To accomplish that, the Americans must be kept in — not just because Uncle Sam has the biggest bankroll and the strongest military. The United States is a uniquely catalyzing force, unburdened by thousands of years of European history and the grudges, rivalries and suspicions such friction entails. The United States gives NATO a center of gravity.

The third element of Ismay’s formula will not survive this crisis, however. Germany is no longer down; in fact, it is the linchpin of the resistance to Putin, thrust into prominence by a convergence of factors: its wealth, its geography and its ingrained fear of its worst self.

Follow David Von Drehle's opinionsFollow

Europe’s desire to keep the Germans down was certainly understandable. The formation of a single Germany from disparate lesser powers was among the most fateful achievements of the 19th century, for the young nation was both muscular and aggressive. Militaristic German nationalism fueled the world wars of the 20th century, leaving uncountable tens of millions dead.

Divided and occupied after World War II, Germany would not be whole again for 45 years. The question for the reunified Germany was how to resume its natural place as Europe’s leading economy — a function of its rich resources and central location — while remaining deliberately weak in military terms.

As decades passed, the question blurred, until in recent years critics of the NATO arrangement — most notably former U.S. president Donald Trump — harshly criticized Germany for spending too little on its military. No longer concerned about keeping the Germans down, these voices were now demanding that Germany step up.

Meanwhile, the Germans themselves struggled under the weight of their belligerent past. In recent years, they seemed to find an answer to the conundrum of partial power by claiming the role of rescuers, rather than conquerors. Germany would lead the world’s fight against climate change.

Europe’s largest producer, and consumer, of coal volunteered to go coal-free by 2038. At the same time, Germany would also shut down its nuclear power plants. Here, it seemed, was a way for Germany to be strong and good at the same time.

But there was a catch, and Putin has exposed it. To get free of domestic coal and nuclear power, Germany came to rely on fossil fuels from Russia.

However hypocritical this delicately nuanced situation might be — Germany outsourcing its dirty business to Russia while claiming leadership of the climate campaign — the Ukraine crisis has blown it all to bits. Days after Russian tanks rolled over the Ukrainian border, Germany announced a major increase in military spending, a step that surely started Lord Ismay spinning in his grave. The Berlin government also agreed to take an active role in arming the Ukrainian resistance.

Given Germany’s history, the enthusiasm among Western allies for these steps was striking. Anyone wondering how long Germany would be stigmatized by its Nazi past now has the answer. Let’s hope that 77 years in timeout is enough to teach a durable lesson. For now, the West can no longer afford to neuter Germany — not when a new dictator is attempting his own nationalist blitzkrieg.

But military spending is the easy part. The West’s resolve will begin to melt, and the Putin regime will go unpunished, unless Germany also rises to the formidable challenge of undoing its dependence on Russian fuels. The symbolic seizures of super yachts from Russian oligarchs make for good photo ops. Yet if Russian natural gas continues to power Europe’s largest economy as though nothing has changed, Putin and his friends will have money enough to buy new yachts.

Thus a strong, resolute — and tough — Germany is essential to the fight against Putin. Fascist nationalism, the same madness that made a pariah of Germany, is loose again in Europe, this time calling Germany back to battle. Behold the strange and circular workings of history.

OPINIONS ON THE WAR IN UKRAINE
HAND CURATED
Loading...