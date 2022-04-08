Before he was installed by Winston Churchill to serve as first secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Lord Hastings Lionel Ismay tartly summarized the purpose of the new alliance: “Keep the Soviet Union out, the Americans in and the Germans down.”
So Moscow must continue to be kept out. To accomplish that, the Americans must be kept in — not just because Uncle Sam has the biggest bankroll and the strongest military. The United States is a uniquely catalyzing force, unburdened by thousands of years of European history and the grudges, rivalries and suspicions such friction entails. The United States gives NATO a center of gravity.
The third element of Ismay’s formula will not survive this crisis, however. Germany is no longer down; in fact, it is the linchpin of the resistance to Putin, thrust into prominence by a convergence of factors: its wealth, its geography and its ingrained fear of its worst self.
Europe’s desire to keep the Germans down was certainly understandable. The formation of a single Germany from disparate lesser powers was among the most fateful achievements of the 19th century, for the young nation was both muscular and aggressive. Militaristic German nationalism fueled the world wars of the 20th century, leaving uncountable tens of millions dead.
Divided and occupied after World War II, Germany would not be whole again for 45 years. The question for the reunified Germany was how to resume its natural place as Europe’s leading economy — a function of its rich resources and central location — while remaining deliberately weak in military terms.
As decades passed, the question blurred, until in recent years critics of the NATO arrangement — most notably former U.S. president Donald Trump — harshly criticized Germany for spending too little on its military. No longer concerned about keeping the Germans down, these voices were now demanding that Germany step up.
Meanwhile, the Germans themselves struggled under the weight of their belligerent past. In recent years, they seemed to find an answer to the conundrum of partial power by claiming the role of rescuers, rather than conquerors. Germany would lead the world’s fight against climate change.
Europe’s largest producer, and consumer, of coal volunteered to go coal-free by 2038. At the same time, Germany would also shut down its nuclear power plants. Here, it seemed, was a way for Germany to be strong and good at the same time.
But there was a catch, and Putin has exposed it. To get free of domestic coal and nuclear power, Germany came to rely on fossil fuels from Russia.
However hypocritical this delicately nuanced situation might be — Germany outsourcing its dirty business to Russia while claiming leadership of the climate campaign — the Ukraine crisis has blown it all to bits. Days after Russian tanks rolled over the Ukrainian border, Germany announced a major increase in military spending, a step that surely started Lord Ismay spinning in his grave. The Berlin government also agreed to take an active role in arming the Ukrainian resistance.
Given Germany’s history, the enthusiasm among Western allies for these steps was striking. Anyone wondering how long Germany would be stigmatized by its Nazi past now has the answer. Let’s hope that 77 years in timeout is enough to teach a durable lesson. For now, the West can no longer afford to neuter Germany — not when a new dictator is attempting his own nationalist blitzkrieg.
But military spending is the easy part. The West’s resolve will begin to melt, and the Putin regime will go unpunished, unless Germany also rises to the formidable challenge of undoing its dependence on Russian fuels. The symbolic seizures of super yachts from Russian oligarchs make for good photo ops. Yet if Russian natural gas continues to power Europe’s largest economy as though nothing has changed, Putin and his friends will have money enough to buy new yachts.
Thus a strong, resolute — and tough — Germany is essential to the fight against Putin. Fascist nationalism, the same madness that made a pariah of Germany, is loose again in Europe, this time calling Germany back to battle. Behold the strange and circular workings of history.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: President Zelensky warned Thursday that the slaughter of civilians in Mariupol would rival the “heinous crimes” in the Kyiv area, cautioning the Kremlin could use Mariupol for propaganda purposes by staging scenes to suggest Ukraine was responsible for the atrocities.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war. The last independent newsletter in Russia suspended its operations.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.