The April 1 editorial “A prerequisite to be D.C. mayor” overlooked two key points. First, the results are not so clear and “15 years of improvement” is not at all agreed-on. The D.C. Council recognized this as it established a new public-private education research partnership designed to shield analysis from spin.

And if mayoral authority is to be credited with some modest areas of improvement, it must be responsible as well for the persistent achievement gap between African American and White students.

More important, in the long run, the mayor is creating an executive branch domination of decisions that’s far from the checks and balances of two political branches that James Madison advocated in Federalist 47 — praising Montesquieu’s analysis of how even a powerful king in England shared power with Parliament.

Whatever may be the executive arrangements for education, the D.C. Council must at least be treated as coequal. Budgets are a joint product, but in a council education spending hearing, the deputy mayor for education refused again and again even to describe spending needs the education system requested but the mayor rejected. The council legislated years ago that such details should be public, but the mayor has even gone to court to argue she shouldn’t have to obey that law.

Mayoral control, and its justification as improving efficiency by the executive, surely didn’t mean this one-sided conversation about D.C. schools. And it’s hardly to be praised, as the editorial did uncritically, as “a structure that has worked.”

Fritz Mulhauser, Washington

The writer directed education research at the Government Accountability Office and the Department of Education.

Nearly one-third of D.C. schools had heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems that were not working properly earlier this year. Students in some communities didn’t receive computers until weeks into the school year. The city took months to fill vacant covid-19 coordinator and substitute teaching positions. School communities struggle with budgets that fail to provide the basics for their students. Educators were not provided funds to purchase needed classroom supplies until December. These examples should be enough for D.C. to consider changes to mayoral control of our public schools.

In citing “successful reforms in staffing,” the editorial probably was invoking the Impact evaluation system as a reason for continuing mayoral control of schools. Yet The Post reported that the “D.C. teacher evaluation system has academic benefits, but is racially biased.” The district is also plagued by one of the highest teacher turnover rates in the country. We need a better definition of “successful reforms in staffing.”

And, yes, “since 2007, there have been increases in student achievement across all student groups.” However, these increases are not evenly distributed across all student groups. The Nation’s Report Card shows gains of D.C.’s wealthy students far exceed those of the most vulnerable students. Under mayoral control, achievement gaps — between Black and White students as well as between rich and poor students — have increased. These facts should never be whitewashed in a discussion of student achievement in D.C.

There are many reasons to support changes to the mayoral control of our public schools. Mayoral control hasn’t been the panacea the editorial made it seem.

Jacqueline Pogue Lyons, Washington

The writer is president of the Washington Teachers’ Union.

