Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Sally Jenkins was spot on in her March 29 Sports column that critiqued Richard Williams and Will Smith, “Like the man he portrayed, Smith thinks it’s about him,” except for her conclusion that the true and more poignant character of Oracene Price in the film “King Richard” did not resonate as it should.

Though I agree that it might get lost in Richard Williams’s bombast upon an initial viewing, when watched a second time — as I recommend — the film shows that the best of life’s lessons come from the matriarch, as she is the one who forged the impressive personal development of Venus Williams and Serena Williams that makes them the role models they are today.

Advertisement

Gregg Murphy, Alexandria

If they hand out Pulitzers for celebrity news reporting, The Post surely deserves one for its coverage of the Oscars kerfuffle [“Academy launches ‘formal review’ of Smith slap,” front page, March 29].

Lesser newspapers might have considered initial coverage in the Style section, with a full-width, half-page color photo, to be adequate. But The Post, recognizing the news value of two A-list celebrities mixing it up, dedicated a front-page spot to the story (with a color photo, plus another color picture on the jump page).

But wait! There’s more! The Style section ran another half-page color photo on the section front, with a Ukraine-size headline, plus five more stories or columns, including a Critic’s Notebook. Not to be outdone, Metro featured a Petula Dvorak column on the commotion, plus a sidebar about a suddenly famous Maryland state senator, William C. Smith Jr. Even Sports joined the excitement with a Sally Jenkins column that took a contrarian view. (Now there’s a surprise.)

Advertisement

Graham Vink, Vienna

Most people drink responsibly

The study cited in the March 29 Health & Science article suggesting that alcohol consumption during the pandemic caused a 26 percent increase in alcohol-related deaths in 2020, “U.S. alcohol-related deaths hit the highest rate in decades during the pandemic, study shows,” is flawed for several reasons.

The research counted a death as alcohol-related if alcohol was listed anywhere on the death certificate, despite noting that “death certificates list an underlying cause and up to 20 multiple (contributing) causes.” In most cases, alcohol was not the primary/acute cause.

Moreover, most alcohol-related conditions on death certificates are long-term outcomes (e.g., cirrhosis of the liver), not the direct result of alcohol consumption during a single year. Additionally, the article pointed to the pervasiveness of “inaccurate death certificates,” which has proved to be an especially widespread problem during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Further, focusing solely on the percantage increase in alcohol-related deaths without providing context is misleading. Though even one alcohol-related death is too many, the research demonstrated that the proportion of alcohol-related deaths among all deaths increased by only 0.2 percentage points.

For many people who stayed home during the height of the pandemic, catching up with friends over a cocktail during a Zoom happy hour brought a moment of normality and joy. There are some people who should not drink, and no one should ever drive while impaired, but the overwhelming majority of Americans who choose to drink do so responsibly. April marks National Alcohol Awareness Month, which serves as a good reminder for individuals to reflect on their alcohol consumption and talk to their physicians if they have questions or concerns.

Amanda Berger, Washington

Advertisement

The writer is vice president of science and health at the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S.

Even fewer churchgoers

The March 26 Religion article “More houses of worship are reopening, but attendance is flat, survey finds” miststated the findings of a poorly laid-out Pew Research Center report on church attendance, suggesting a much higher percentage of the American public attends church on a regular basis.

Specifically, the article reported that in March of this year, “only 27 percent of respondents said they attended services in person this month compared with 67 percent who typically do.” This could lead the reader to believe that pre-pandemic, 67 percent of people indicated that they attended church services regularly. The same Pew report, however, clearly states that “about a third of U.S. adults (32%) in the new March survey say they typically go to religious services at least once or twice a month.”

Advertisement

What is the correct percent of people who attend worship services on a regular basis: 32 percent or 67 percent? There is no question that the layout of the Pew findings can easily lead to confusion on the question, which certainly behooves the reporter to look deeper into the question rather than report on just some, not all, of the findings. A more careful read of the Pew report sheds some light on the matter: “Of these self-described regular attenders, two-thirds (67%) report that they actually have attended physically (in person) in the last month.” In other words, 67 percent of the 32 percent of Americans who report that they are active churchgoers have been to church in person in the prior month. If my math is correct, and it might not be, only 21 percent of Americans attended services in a place of worship during the time in question, though the Pew report indicates 27 percent attended worship services in person.

The findings of a Pew study in 2019 might shed some light on the issue. At that time, Pew found that, prepandemic, 45 percent of the American population reported attendance at worship services at least once per month, a far cry from the 67 percent implied by the article.

Pablo Collins, Chevy Chase

Take all Russian culture for a spin

The March 27 news article on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s relations with Russian culture, “After a ballerina’s bite, Putin moves to punish Bolshoi,” told only half the story. Classical ballet is a major achievement in Russian culture today, as are classical music and theater. Valery Gergiev and his well-known relationship with Putin were mentioned, but the famed Russian conductors, pianists, violinists and ensembles who also perform at the Bolshoi Theatre were ignored. Surely, they must have an opinion on Putin and the war in Ukraine. And theater did not even rate a peep.

Advertisement

Those interested in how other Russian artists, not just those in the rather limited ballet world, have reacted to this international crisis had to look elsewhere.

Robin Berrington, Washington

The joy of learning a new word

On the subject of unfamiliar vocabulary used by The Post, I agree with the March 26 Free for All letter writers that readers should delight in a new word to add to their lexicon, and not just in news articles.

The Post offered a lexical lagniappe in the form of “graupel” as reported in the March 27 Metro article “Winter’s remnants linger on Saturday.” The day’s weather forecast is always a pleasure to read, no matter how hostile the elements are predicted to be. Looking up the definition of “graupel” brought me to Wikipedia’s “2-5 mm (0.08-0.20 in) balls of crisp, opaque rime.” Crisp, opaque rime — now doesn’t that roll trippingly off the tongue? And how exciting it was to meet these barley pearls of precipitation later in the day, if only for the several seconds they fell, knowing exactly what they were and having a fun new word to greet them with.

Advertisement

So yes, Post reporters, please carry on contributing to our language enrichment — oh, and bundle up!

Linda Sapin, Takoma Park

Let’s go ride a bike

With the arrival of spring, might the photography editors at The Post be engaged in a subliminal quest to get us out of our gas-guzzling vehicles and back onto our climate-friendly bicycles? Photographs on the front pages of the main news, the Metro and the Style sections on March 26 featured bicyclists in Kharkiv, Ukraine; D.C.; and New York.

Germantown, I guess it’s our turn.

Dennis Askwith, Germantown

But make sure everything fits

The March 22 Health & Science article “The right bike helmet for your child” detailed the correct fitting of a child’s bike helmet. Emphasis was placed on the helmet sitting just above the eyebrows: “If the helmet exposes the child’s entire forehead or is tilted backward,” the helmet might be too small.

Advertisement

The accompanying photograph showed an adult adjusting a child’s helmet too far back on his head, exposing the entire forehead. Please avoid using misleading photographs when providing safety instructions.

Janet R. Hoveland, Rockville

Misguided blame in New Orleans

I appreciate The Post’s coverage of the damage done to parts of the New Orleans metro area by a tornado. However, the March 24 news article “New Orleans-area residents again pick up the pieces” repeated a myth about the devastating impact of Hurricane Katrina on our city.

It was not Hurricane Katrina that destroyed much of the city. The true devastation was the result of a failed levee system that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers misengineered and built shoddily, certainly not to the specifications set out by Congress after Hurricane Betsy in 1965. The complete negligence by the Corps has been proved and admitted by them.

Hopefully, The Post can avoid the temptation to use the simplistic shortcut explanation of “Katrina = devastation of New Orleans.”

Daniel Silverman, New Orleans

Comical coincidence — and offense

It rarely happens, but on March 30, two popular cartoons — “Zits” and “Frank and Ernest” — dealt with an identical topic on the same day of publication: American literary classic “Moby-Dick” by Herman Melville. Even more unusual was the coincidence that the problem in “Zits” (Pierce’s book report phobia) finds a clever solution in Ernest’s rhyming synopsis of the sail tale.

Ingrid Wrausmann, McLean

Really? What kind of sexist claptrap was the March 30 “Beetle Bailey” comic strip? I expect — no, demand — better from my Washington Post. Shame on the cartoonists who first drew this and submitted it; shame on The Post for publishing it.

Maybe it’s time to retire the strip and replace it with something that is actually funny.

Erik Alsgaard, Arnold

Finally understanding Yoko Ono

Everything Sebastian Smee writes is pure gold.

I started reading his March 26 Critic’s Notebook, “That’s been Yoko Ono’s message all along,” with a pretty cynical attitude. I’m one of the many who dismissed Yoko Ono as creepy. I knew she was a respected artist long before she got together with John Lennon, but still she left me cold. Smee’s piece, concise though it was, gave me an understanding of her life and her art. Quite an accomplishment.

His series Great Works, In Focus is a highlight of my Sundays. Thanks for bringing Smee into my life.

Margaret Cervarich, Frederick

Government-approved smokes

George F. Will is not usually one to overlook the obvious. In his March 20 op-ed, “Tobacco: Still troubling, even for a tobacco company,” Will reported that half of American adults smoked in the mid-1950s — “a marker of sophistication and élan” — yet failed to mention the government’s role in supplying free cigarettes to the armed forces throughout the war years.

At 19, my father joined the Army Air Corps, flying transport missions in war-torn Europe. His two older brothers served in North Africa and the Pacific. Each returned to the states with a well-entrenched smoking habit that continued through the 1950s and 1960s. Along with so many men and women of the Greatest Generation, all three suffered the fatal effects of lung cancer, losing years (even decades) of health and family life.

Bernadette Driscoll Engelstad, Kensington

Even less pay

The March 29 news article “Pay gap closes for some young women” primarily reported on the pay gap by the ratio of women’s average pay to men’s average pay (as cents per dollar or as a percentage). However, toward the end of the article, the comparison was reversed to compare men’s pay with women’s pay: “In Baton Rouge, men make roughly 25 percent more; a woman working full-time there earns $26,978 on average, compared with $36,190 for men.” Here, the 25 percent value is in error, which might have been caused by the confusing comparison reversal.

Calculating pay ratios from the Baton Rouge annual pay, men’s pay was about 134 percent of women’s pay. In other words, men’s pay was about 34 percent greater than women’s. In contrast with the comparison used in most of the article, women’s pay was about 75 percent of men’s pay. In other words, women’s pay was about 25 percent less than men’s pay. The basis of the comparison (i.e., the denominator of the ratio) is critical.

The Post should make comparisons on the same basis, to lessen the chance of making errors and confusing the reader.

Duane Schmidt, Dickerson

This Saint Peter’s article ruffled some feathers

As someone born and raised in Jersey City, I read with interest the March 24 Sports article “The miracle of Saint Peter’s,” but, in keeping with the Jesuit tradition of the school, I must note both a sin of commission and a sin of omission.

As to the former, calling Jersey City a “New York City suburb” makes no sense. With a population of more than a quarter-million packed into less than 15 square miles, Jersey City meets any reasonable definition of a “city” unless you define “suburb” to include all urban areas near a larger population center.

The sin of omission stems from the article’s failure to address the question everyone is asking me: “Why are they called the peacocks?” Though Father Gannon might have chosen the peacock as a symbol of resurrection and eternal life in 1930, the name would not have stuck but for its historic ties to the location of Saint Peter’s in Jersey City. Michael Pauw of Amsterdam acquired this land in 1630 and called it “Pavonia,” or “Land of the Peacock” which he derived by Latinizing his own name.

Michael Nardolilli, Arlington

GiftOutline Gift Article