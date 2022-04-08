The Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop was outstanding, but the conclusion to the April 4 editorial “An opportunity for a reckoning” was less so. It said, “The lesson learned from 2020 may well be that there’s also a danger of suppressing accurate and relevant stories.” Maybe this is true in some cases, but not this one. The Hunter Biden stories were being used to suggest that then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was corruptly involved with Hunter Biden. These stories would not have been the subject of so much attention by right-wing and right-leaning media if this were not the point to be made.