The Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop was outstanding, but the conclusion to the April 4 editorial “An opportunity for a reckoning” was less so. It said, “The lesson learned from 2020 may well be that there’s also a danger of suppressing accurate and relevant stories.” Maybe this is true in some cases, but not this one. The Hunter Biden stories were being used to suggest that then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was corruptly involved with Hunter Biden. These stories would not have been the subject of so much attention by right-wing and right-leaning media if this were not the point to be made.
Maybe the lesson is the same one that the stories about 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s emails should have taught us: When matters have little or no relationship to a candidate’s qualifications for office, the media should not be trumpeting them in the month or two before an election. Maybe some true stories would be ignored for the moment, but what’s the cost? As with Hunter Biden’s laptop, these stories can receive the attention they deserve later.
Richard Lempert, Arlington