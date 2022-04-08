There is a consensus view among political analysts that redistricting has so reduced the House playing field that Republicans will likely gain only a few seats despite President Biden’s unpopularity. That may end up being true. But there is also a strong case that the GOP could gain as many as 40 seats this fall despite having fewer pickup opportunities.

The common wisdom rests on the notion that there just aren’t that many swing districts left to switch parties. Politico’s analysis of the new congressional maps confirms this assessment. It finds that there are only 61 competitive seats among the 398 districts in states with finalized maps. Add those to the 153 seats rated as safely Republican, and you get a maximum GOP ceiling of 214 seats. Republicans hold another 27 seats in the states that haven’t yet finished their maps, but even after accounting for them, they would still have, at most, a 236 majority. That would be a 23-seat gain from 2020, a significant but not tremendous improvement given the national environment.

That analysis, however, assumes that safe Democratic seats will remain safe. Given Biden’s abysmal job approval ratings, that may not be the case. Indeed, there’s lots of evidence to suggest they won’t.

Consider the results from last year’s elections in New Jersey and Virginia. Biden sported an eight-point net negative job approval rating on Election Day in 2021, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average. He won the 2020 election by 4.5 points, meaning public opinion shifted 12.5 points in one year. Lo and behold, Democrats lost every state legislative seat in those states that Biden carried by 11.75 points or less and a couple of additional seats above that line.

Here’s where the bad news starts for Democrats. They hold 42 House seats that fall below that mark, and a few more will be added to the list when New Hampshire and Florida draw their maps. Politico rates 13 of those 42 seats as safe for Democrats. If that doesn’t hold, the GOP could gain as many as 40 seats.

Now factor in the fact that Biden is even more unpopular today than he was last November. Biden currently has a 12-point net negative job approval rating, four points worse than on Election Day 2021. Assuming the same trend from last year’s election holds true in this year’s midterms, that means any Democrat in a seat Biden won by 15.75 points or less could be vulnerable. That throws an additional 17 seats onto the playing field, all of which are rated by Politico as safely blue.

Let me be clear: I am not saying Republicans will pick up every one of these seats, or even that all of them will be seriously contested. There’s too much time until the election to guess where the partisan balance will stand. Even in wave years, some potentially vulnerable incumbents get a pass because their opponent is weak and cannot mount an effective campaign. I expect some — perhaps many — of these Democrats will survive even if Republicans generally sweep the board in November.

But we should be open to the possibility of historically large GOP gains in the House despite redistricting. Recent wave elections that heavily favor one party show that expectations often shift very late. In 2010, one respected analyst thought the GOP would gain about 40 seats as late as early October. They gained 63. It’s not that the analyst was wrong; it’s that independent voters who disapprove of a president often wait until the very end to decide whether they will vote against that person’s party for Congress.

Amy Walter, the publisher of the esteemed Cook Political Report, noted this trend in 2018 and wrote that the number of seats rated as vulnerable for the incumbent party tripled between summer and November in both the 2006 and 2010 midterms. The leading analysts all currently rate between 23 and 25 seats as toss-ups. Even doubling that total would substantially raise GOP prospects; tripling it would bring almost every seat in the categories listed above into play.

Only a fool would definitively predict an election seven months out, and I’m not doing that here. But we know Biden is historically unpopular and that the magnitude of wave elections often comes into clear view only shortly before the tide crashes ashore. We should be prepared for that to happen again.

