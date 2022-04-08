The moment when you hear the news — sorry, when I hear the news, as I speak only for myself — is always the same moment. The moment when Hebrew online news bulletins say that a terrorist has opened fire on a bar in central Tel Aviv — followed by reports of wounded and then of two deaths — feels the same as when I sat in an office in Jerusalem years ago and, as the windows shook from a blast, we turned up the radio to find out where the bomb had been and how many died. Or when a bomb went off in Tel Aviv in a different year, and the editor in the cubicle next to me kept pushing redial, trying to find his daughter, his face the color of a blank page of paper until finally he reached her.

Except this time, it was my daughters who were in Tel Aviv, and when I got their texts saying, “I’m safe,” I was the one to let my breath out, feeling guilty because I knew other parents would receive an entirely different message.

Forty-four years have passed since I heard an explosion three blocks away — a “work accident,” I recall hearing later, because the terrorist had meant to leave it downtown, not blow up with it on at an obscure corner on the outskirts of town — and it seems no time has passed.

I am a professional journalist. The job description says I’m supposed to be coldblooded and analytic. Forgive me, but here’s some hotblooded analysis.

We between the Mediterranean and the Jordan are crazy. We have been doing the same things over and over, hurting and getting nowhere.

Those among Palestinians who believe that blowing up buses and shooting young people in a bar will bring them some form of liberation, or will persuade us to surrender or to leave, are hallucinating. The method has been tested for 70 or so years and has failed. By and large, seeing people randomly killed makes those around them — both family and larger tribe — angry and stubborn.

When Palestinian news feeds refer to Tel Aviv residents fleeing an attack as “settlers“ or to a woman killed inside Israel by a rocket from Gaza as a “settler … inside occupied Palestine,” they are doing PR work for the actual settlement movement in the occupied West Bank. Because Israelis — except perhaps for a number able to meet in some small seminar room or other to chant post-colonial phrases borrowed from elsewhere — do not regard pre-1967 Israel as an occupation. We are not colonists with some mother country to which we can return. The message that Tel Aviv is a settlement only convinces more Israelis that giving up West Bank settlements and ending the occupation will not bring any calm into our lives.

I do not like to say this, because I truly believe Israel must end the occupation of the West Bank, for Palestinians’ sake and, selfishly, for our own.

It also absolutely pains me to say — my neighbors will correctly tell me it is in bad taste while doctors are still trying to save the wounded and families are mourning the dead — but the Israeli government suffers its own hallucinations.

Saying, as our prime minister has, that there will be no peace deal with Palestinians during his term does not make us safer. It induces despair among Palestinians, and while despair leads many people to give up, it leads a small number to resort to evil and desperate means to wake up the quiescent masses, such as shooting up a bar at the beginning of the Israeli weekend.

Celebrating a meeting of the Israeli, Moroccan, Emirati, Bahraini and Egyptian foreign ministers does not bring us closer to peace on the home front, because it only signals that the Arab states too have abandoned the Palestinians, which results in more despair. We know where that leads.

Nor does consistently — as a matter of policy or metastasizing negligence — ignoring settler attacks on Palestinians, or treating the deaths of Palestinians at soldiers’ hands in the West Bank as noise from distant galaxies, bring us any closer to peace. As I've mentioned, killing people makes their neighbors and tribe stubborn, angry and uncompromising.

For Palestinians to actually get to independence, the first thing to do is to hold a velvet revolution against the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah and Hamas in Gaza, and to create a united government able to negotiate an end to the conflict. For Israelis to get to peace, we need to elect a government that brings settlers home even before peace, to show we are serious.

I’m tired of hearing my voice saying these truths, which are as self-evident as the uselessness of terror and as constant as the repeating moment of pain. We need to wake up from the endless delusions. We need a simultaneous outbreak of sanity.

