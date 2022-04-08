Horrific war crimes committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine are on the world’s front pages [“Town by town, prosecutors build war crimes case,” front page, April 6]. The talk is about painstakingly building an evidence base and later taking cases to the International Criminal Court, even if the perpetrators remain outside its jurisdiction. This is important, but it will do nothing to deter the soldiers occupying the next Bucha.

So why not move to the court of global public opinion, in the hope of dissuading Russian units from murdering civilians in cold blood? Publish the name of the major general in charge of the Bucha battalion, the colonel who ordered the Mariupol theater to be bombed, the lieutenant colonel aiming artillery at apartments. Warn other Russian commanders that their names, too, will be circulated to the world if their units commit war crimes. Put them on notice upfront that they stand to be ostracized and prosecuted.

Laurence Carter, Bethesda

I was puzzled and disappointed by the April 4 front-page article “With new political capital, can Zelensky find a path to an acceptable peace?” In 1940, were we asking whether Winston Churchill could find a path to an acceptable peace with Adolf Hitler?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not start this war; Russian President Vladimir Putin did. Mr. Zelensky cannot end this war; only Mr. Putin or the West can stop this war. To date, it appears neither has the will to do so.

It is unthinkable that Mr. Putin will ever move to stop his war on Ukraine. As retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman correctly pointed out in the April 3 Washington Post Magazine interview, “ ‘These Events That Are Unfolding Now Will Shape the 21st Century,’ ” it is getting to be past time for Western leaders to lead their people to make the sacrifices necessary to protect democracy in Ukraine and elsewhere.

Douglas H. Verner, Bethany Beach, Del.

The U.N. Security Council is made up of countries that long ago set forth the idea of preventing wars like World War II and what is happening in Ukraine today. A member state is carrying out a war on a sovereign nation. Russia should be kicked out of the Security Council.

Gregory Butler, Annapolis

