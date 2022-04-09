The April 6 editorial about the recent U.N. climate report, “We can still avoid a climate catastrophe,” provided some thin hope. Thin only because governments, businesses and other sectors have yet to take seriously the looming climate catastrophe. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The faith community should be among the leaders. Consider just the Catholic Church. Globally, all the land holdings of this one religious group approximately equal the size of France. If just half of some 80,000 U.S. Catholic-owned buildings (parishes, schools, retreat centers, religious headquarters, universities, hospitals, etc.) put an average of 200 kilowatts of solar on their properties, 8 gigawatts of clean energy could be generated and the savings from reduced energy costs could be put toward the mission of feeding the hungry, housing the homeless, counseling the lost and accompanying troubled souls. (Eight gigawatts is the equivalent of powering 1 million U.S. homes annually.)

One example is a 2-megawatt ground-based system benefiting the Archdiocese of Washington’s Catholic Charities. The site is home to Mother Teresa’s sisters, who are providing long-term care to poor individuals in Northeast D.C. The energy produced is saving hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, money that is used to benefit the ministries provided by the Catholic Church in D.C. And it is a wonderful witness to young Catholics wanting to see their church do more to protect their future.

Advertisement

Dan Misleh, Washington

The writer is founder of Catholic Climate Covenant.

It is time for the United States to lead again. We all see climate change (rapidly rising destructions and costs from more frequent and severe weather events). We all know the causes (greenhouse gases from fossil fuels). And we all know how to slow it down (transition to renewable energy). Now we must lead. Now we must pass what climate legislation we can and work to pass more as soon as we can thereafter.

Yes, leading will mean higher costs for energy and, in turn, higher costs for most everything. Just not as high a cost as doing nothing. Leading will require changes to our lifestyles, but these changes will not cause higher costs for family time, knowing your neighbor, sharing experiences, helping one another. Leading a reduction in climate change can also be leading a renewal of our core values as a people. Not having the most and best stuff does not have to be painful if you can substitute being with the most and best family, friends and neighbors. By leading, we can have a better life while avoiding a climate catastrophe.

Patrick McGregor, Millersville

GiftOutline Gift Article