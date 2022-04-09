In Ukraine, a relative lull in the war has set in now that Russia has retreated from Kyiv, the capital that President Vladimir Putin tried — and failed — for six weeks to capture. There is no letup in the danger Moscow’s forces pose to Ukrainian civilians, however — as evidenced by Friday’s wanton missile strike on a train station in Kramatorsk, where throngs were trying to evacuate ahead of a new offensive for which Russia is evidently regrouping, reequipping and rearming. At least 50 people died. The impending offensive, centered on eastern Ukraine, is pivotal. Ukrainian success could blunt Mr. Putin’s ambitions lastingly; Russian success could lead to a renewed push on Kyiv.

The United States and other Western democracies must ensure that Ukraine’s forces have the weapons they need to win. Troop recruitment is no problem; Ukrainians have mobilized to fight for a cause that belongs to them and to everyone who believes in international law, self-determination and human rights. Ukraine’s achievements so far also vindicate NATO’s strategy of economic sanctions against Moscow and military support for Kyiv — $1.7 billion of which the Biden administration has sent since Feb. 24.

NATO’s own success has raised a need for recalibration. Ukraine has far exceeded initial expectations, which were that it would be able to hold off the Russian army for a while until switching to guerrilla warfare against a presumed occupation. Now, planners must scramble to equip Ukraine for something more like a conventional war. Kyiv’s forces still need rifles, drones, grenade launchers and shoulder-fired antitank and antiaircraft weapons. More important for the coming fights, however, will be tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, long-range surface-to-air missiles — and antiship missiles to counter Russia’s navy in the Black Sea. Nor should NATO rule out aircraft, both fixed-wing and attack helicopters.

Advertisement

Providing such equipment swiftly is always easier said than done, in part because Ukrainian forces are accustomed to Russian-style weaponry and would need time-consuming training to take advantage of advanced Western-made equipment. Still, the United States and its allies must err on the side of speed and creativity. An example is the Senate’s recent unanimous approval of a lend-lease bill modeled on the law that enabled swift U.S. supply for the anti-Hitler coalition in Europe before the country entered World War II.

Another: Slovakia’s recent declaration that it will provide Ukraine with a Soviet-made S-300 long-range air defense system, with which Ukraine is already familiar. The United States will replace them for Slovakia by deploying a more modern, U.S.-made Patriot battery, including troops to operate it. This bolsters Patriots in Slovakia already staffed by Dutch and German troops. Also exemplary is the Czech Republic’s decision to send Soviet-made tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, and Britain’s offer to help with antiship weapons. Unfortunately, Germany balks at supplying 100 Marder light tanks, ostensibly because its own military cannot spare them.

Ukraine pleads for weapons not only because it needs them to fight now, but also because it is transitioning to a prolonged war. So comes a political gut check to its supporters: Are we with it for the duration? In response, the United States and its fellow democracies must not equivocate.

GiftOutline Gift Article