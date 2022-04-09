“Victory for the virus” is a fitting name for the decision to cut global aid from the bipartisan $10 billion covid deal [“Lawmakers agree on $10 billion in coronavirus funds, but drop global aid,” Economy & Business, April 5]. Americans are at risk as long as covid is spreading globally.

Until we see global herd immunity, this pandemic will continue. As of April 3, 11.5 percent of individuals in low-income countries were vaccinated, compared with 65.7 percent in the United States. Researchers estimate that we need at least 80 percent of the world population to be immune before reaching herd immunity.

The bill called on investment of at least $750 million to fight future variants; the most effective way to prevent future variants is to develop herd immunity through mass vaccination.

Variants are born as the virus evolves in the human body. The virus replicates faster and longer in unvaccinated individuals, increasing the chances of a variant developing.

We need to increase global vaccination rates to prevent new variants and further coronavirus-related fatalities in the United States. Therefore, it is in our best interest to fund global efforts to increase vaccination coverage. This approved funding falls far short of what is necessary.

Elizabeth Sklar, Baltimore

