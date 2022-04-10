Regarding the April 6 Metro article “Council votes down bill targeting pot ‘gifting’ shops”:
The complaints of the dispensary owners ring hollow. The April 5 Metro article “District may target businesses ‘gifting’ pot” quoted one dispensary owner whining, “They simply engage in behaviors that we simply cannot engage in” — that is, selling at a more reasonable price. It is not believable that customers shun the dispensaries because they lack “flashing neon signs.”
The problem is that the dispensary owners have flashing dollar signs in their eyes. No one believes that greater assurance of quality is a driving factor. The dispensary owners are just blowing smoke.
Rob Rudick, Takoma Park