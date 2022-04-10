The April 7 editorial “Supremely qualified” was spot on in saying that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, confirmed Thursday to the Supreme Court, deserved better. Republican attacks on now-Supreme Court Justice-designate Jackson were cruel and inappropriate. Even with the nastiest lines of questioning she endured, the justice-designate handled herself with grace and proved without a doubt that she is more than capable of sitting on the Supreme Court. The attacks on Judge Jackson were a stark reminder of what the American political system has become. Checks and balances once meant to hold each branch of government accountable no longer exist.

Unfortunately, the idealistic model of government that is taught to American children is no longer the standard in practice. We’re stuck in a system where the best interests of Americans are pushed aside for politicians to increase their chances of winning their next election.

Julia Meyer, Wilmington, N.C.

The April 5 Retropolis article “First Jewish Supreme Court justice was first to face confirmation hearings” [Metro] helped put the hateful attacks on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson by senators in context by looking back at the experience of the first Jewish justice, Louis D. Brandeis.

The parallels to Brandeis’s experience more than a century ago to today are astounding. In both cases, bigotry — in one case antisemitism, in another racism — led to an immediate outcry from those who might have felt threatened. Both judges were called radicals. Both were the objects of spurious accusations.

But the pride expressed by a Jewish woman seeing the first Jewish justice of the Supreme Court, feeling a part of the country in a way she hadn’t before is exactly, and importantly, what Black women and girls will feel once Justice-designate Jackson becomes a member of the court.

Marci Greenstein, Bethesda

