Letters to the Editor

Opinion: Justice Barrett’s odd suggestion

Today at 1:42 p.m. EDT
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is applauded at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on April 4. (Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press)

The April 7 news article “Justices Sotomayor and Barrett talk candidly about their lives in the Supreme Court’s spotlight” quoted Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett saying that reading her opinions is the right way to evaluate her work and the work of the other justices. But as documented in an article on the same page, “Roberts joins ‘shadow docket’ critique,” she is part of a group that increasingly renders decisions via the shadow docket through which no opinions are stated for the court’s decisions.

Was Justice Barrett’s suggestion deliberately dishonest, or was she forgetting how she does much of her work?

Michael Goldman, Arlington

