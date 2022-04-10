The April 7 news article “Justices Sotomayor and Barrett talk candidly about their lives in the Supreme Court’s spotlight” quoted Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett saying that reading her opinions is the right way to evaluate her work and the work of the other justices. But as documented in an article on the same page, “Roberts joins ‘shadow docket’ critique,” she is part of a group that increasingly renders decisions via the shadow docket through which no opinions are stated for the court’s decisions.