Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court on Thursday might have been entirely expected, but for many Americans, it was still an overwhelmingly emotional event. The vote produced many tears of joy. The dozens of texts, emails and tweets I received (mostly, but not exclusively, from women) expressed not only delight, but a true sense of justice.

That sense of justice came from seeing a magnificently qualified Black woman getting what she deserves — a seat on the highest court in the nation — after absorbing so many cruel lies and attempts to blemish her dignity. Senators knew it, too. I cannot recall such extended applause after the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice in the Senate chamber.

If the Republicans who attacked Jackson or manufactured pathetic excuses to vote against her were capable of shame and self-reflection, they might understand how small they looked aligning on the wrong side of history to avoid enraging their base. They have come to the Senate for all the wrong reasons.

Like democracy, America does get it right — after exhausting all the other options. It is easy to despair for democracy, civil discourse and sanity — especially over the past few years. Malicious people too often seem to “get away with” operating in bad faith. And still, all of that — every infuriating vote, dishonest attack, inane argument, frightful election result — is worth it for these seminal moments when America lives up to its potential.

Multiple people deserve appreciation for their efforts to confirm Jackson: the president for making a promise and sticking with it; the White House for immediately rolling out high-profile endorsements for Jackson and jumping on disgusting QAnon-level attacks on her; Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) for providing an emotional boost after her disgraceful confirmation hearings with his decency and infectious joy; Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee for preparing serious questions for Jackson; three Republican senators — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah — for providing an implicit and devastating rebuke of their colleagues by voting to confirm her; and Jackson’s helpers for assisting her to pull off an intellectually and emotionally flawless performance. And yes, the voters who mobilized to elect Joe Biden in 2020 deserve appreciation, too. Elections do matter.

But no one should divert the spotlight an inch from Jackson, who deserves a victory lap (or a glass of wine) for not only traversing the confirmation process but also for a career of dedication, sacrifice and excellence. In the world we occupy, a Black woman does not reach this point unless she is head and shoulders above her peers — in law school, private practice and on the bench. That’s the irony and the lie behind the disingenuous claims that Jackson is an “affirmative action hire.” She had to be so much better than the average judge to get to the Supreme Court. And she is.

In a moving speech on Friday, Jackson thanked her family, mentors, colleagues and others who have cleared the way. “We’ve made it. All of us,” she said, citing the 232 years it took for a Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. She added that it took her family “one generation” to go from segregation to the Supreme Court. And in quoting Maya Angelou, she brought breathtaking poignancy to the moment: “I am the dream and the hope of the slave.”

For her service and example of grace and excellence, we can say, well done, Justice-designate Jackson.

