The question sets up a false dichotomy when asking whether a person is one thing or another; in this case, crazy or calculating. People can be both crazy and calculating contemporaneously, and even more of one or the other over time, just as people can be both anxious and depressed.

In his April 7 Thursday Opinion column, “ Is Trump crazy, or calculating? His opponents have to decide. ,” Jason Willick asked a question that has been asked many times. Without a carefully conducted, comprehensive and extensive face-to-face evaluation of former president Donald Trump, this type of question leads nowhere.

In someone whose observed behavior shifts over time, we might be experiencing a person best described as unstable, rather than as a person with a fixed state of mind. As a psychologist with 40 years of experience and having ample data that Mr. Trump has shared with the public, I think it would be easy enough to refer to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders and assign all sorts of diagnoses to the former president. However, this sort of parlor game would not be fair to Mr. Trump or useful for the public.