I was very excited to read the article about the Environmental Protection Agency moving to ban the use of asbestos in the United States [“EPA moves to ban most common type of asbestos in use,” Politics & the Nation, April 6]. I testified in support of a ban before the EPA in 1987. Finally, after 35 years, we are going to be joining most of the world in banning this deadly material.
Russia mines more than half of the world’s asbestos and has huge reserves. It makes money by selling it to developing nations. Let’s expand the international boycott of Russia to its asbestos exports, hurting Russia while saving lives around the globe.
Scott Schneider, Silver Spring