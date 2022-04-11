Regarding the April 7 Economy & Business article “Biden extends pause on student loan payments”:
Lower interest rates on federal student loans and Parent Plus loans to 1 or 2 percent, retroactively.
Do not compound. Interest on missed payments gets added to the principal, which then generates increased interest charges. After a few years, this compounding has, in some extreme cases, left borrowers owing more than the amount of their original loans.
Apply all the money a borrower has paid over the years to the newly calculated loan. Doing so would dramatically reduce the debt burden in a proportional manner, with those needing help most benefiting the most.
It is the people’s money that is being lent here. We should not have to pay exorbitant interest to borrow our own money.
Gary Stewart, Berkeley Springs, W.Va.