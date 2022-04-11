Regarding the April 7 Economy & Business article “Biden extends pause on student loan payments”: Instead of forgiving student loans or giving a flat sum of money to every student loan borrower, regardless of need, I suggest our government take a more focused approach to relieving student debt. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Focus on interest rates. Rates on student loans are too high. Many older loans carry an interest rate of more than 7 percent. Newer loans still charge about 5 percent. High rates contribute to people falling behind on their loan payments.

Lower interest rates on federal student loans and Parent Plus loans to 1 or 2 percent, retroactively.

Do not compound. Interest on missed payments gets added to the principal, which then generates increased interest charges. After a few years, this compounding has, in some extreme cases, left borrowers owing more than the amount of their original loans.

Apply all the money a borrower has paid over the years to the newly calculated loan. Doing so would dramatically reduce the debt burden in a proportional manner, with those needing help most benefiting the most.

It is the people’s money that is being lent here. We should not have to pay exorbitant interest to borrow our own money.

Gary Stewart, Berkeley Springs, W.Va.

