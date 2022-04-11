Democrats eyeing midterm polls find President Biden’s low approval ratings nothing short of horrifying. President Barack Obama’s pre-midterm approval rating in 2010 was just a smidgen higher than Biden’s (roughly 45 percent). In 2010, Democrats lost a net 63 House seats and six Senate seats. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The good news, if there is any for Democrats, is that there are fewer competitive House seats, roughly 30 to 35, now. Only three Democratic-held Senate seats are considered toss-ups, with two on the GOP side.

The bad news for Democrats, however, is that they have a serious enthusiasm problem. The latest ABC-Ipsos poll is just the latest sign of a substantial enthusiasm gap, with 55 percent of Republicans very enthusiastic about the midterms compared with 35 percent of Democrats. The 20-point gap raises the prospect of 2010-level losses.

You would think Democrats would be sufficiently anxious about a party under the thumb of defeated former president Donald Trump back in power to get engaged in the midterms. You would expect the threat of Biden’s impeachment (which many Republicans have already put on the table), government shutdowns, default on the debt, sabotage of the Jan. 6 investigation, defunding of the Affordable Care Act and crusade to criminalize abortion and target LGBTQ youths would be sufficient reason to energize Democratic voters. Likewise, you would assume Democrats realize that the Biden accomplishments that they have celebrated — confirmation of a flock of diverse federal judges, the rollout of a covid-19 vaccination program and the implementation of a historic infrastructure plan — would come to a screeching halt.

So why wouldn’t all that juice up Democrats? It comes back to the president, who assiduously has refused to make a sweeping case against a party overtaken by authoritarian, unhinged and race-baiting conspiracy mongers. If Biden keeps saying he can work with Republicans on a bipartisan basis, Democrats on the ballot will never be able to impress upon voters the dangers posed by Republicans.

Biden routinely expresses gratitude for the few exceptions to GOP obstructionism and radicalism (as he did in thanking Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah for voting to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court). However, he rarely lambastes the rest of Republicans’ uncivil behavior (e.g., their racist, disrespectful treatment of his nominee). Except for the speech he gave on the first anniversary of the event, he never rages against their insistence that Jan. 6 was part of “legitimate political discourse” and their refusal to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee. It is hard to recall when (or if) he mentioned the Republicans’ war on women (such as their offer of bounties to those informing on women seeking abortions), book banning or the GOP defense of violence (whether in relation to Jan. 6, violent airline passengers or threats to school board officials). Biden talked constantly and effectively about the “soul of America” in the campaign; now he is mute.

Biden advisers and supporters say he was elected to “lower the temperature” and that voters don’t like squabbling. They say Biden needs to remain above the fray. That might have made sense when Biden was pursuing a bipartisan infrastructure bill, but since then his restraint has gotten him nothing legislatively. His low approval ratings suggest the voters are unimpressed with his efforts to make nice with Republicans.

In the months leading up to the midterms, Republicans are unlikely to give Biden support on much of anything. If he wants a prescription drug bill or an energy plan or more federal court confirmations, he is going to do it with Democratic votes. He gains nothing by continuing to flatter Republicans. And worse, he dampens the sense of urgency Democrats should rightly feel about the prospect of the House and/or Senate falling back into GOP hands.

No one has the megaphone Biden does. No one other than the incumbent president can set the tone and message for the party. And no one but the president has the ability to engage the base and prevent a wipeout in November. If he doesn’t, we will find out just what a radicalized, antidemocratic, conspiracy-minded and chaos-creating Congress looks like.

