Ever since Black Lives Matter became a rallying cry in 2014, Black people knew that the movement could not afford to slip up. Eight years and more than $90 million in donations later, BLM’s national leadership has made a $6 million stumble. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Sean Campbell, writing last week in New York magazine’s online Intelligencer, reported that in 2020, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation secretly purchased a $6 million, 6,500-square-foot mansion near Malibu, Calif., using donated funds. According to memos quoted in the report, the foundation’s leaders settled on a tactic of describing the mansion as both a “safehouse” and a place providing “recording resources and dedicated space for Black creatives to launch content online and in real life focused on abolition, healing justice, urban agriculture and food justice, pop culture, activism, and politics.” Huh?

As the Intelligencer report noted, little content had been produced since the house was procured in October 2020, save a few videos that Patrisse Cullors, former executive director of the foundation, filmed there. (It said those videos were on her YouTube channel, which has been scrubbed.) The day Campbell’s article dropped, the official Black Lives Matter Twitter account tweeted, “RT to spread the word: we are redefining what it means to be an activist in this generation with our new Fellowship and Creator House.” Cullors lashed out the next day on Instagram, saying the house purchase hadn’t been announced earlier because “the property needed repairs and renovation.”

Advertisement

Do they think we’re stupid? For years, people marched, got tear-gassed, donated and literally put their lives on the line in the hopes of Black emancipation — not a Black influencer McMansion.

Follow Karen Attiah 's opinions Follow Add

The story has sharpened focus on what Black people have been saying about BLM’s national leadership for years. Since the movement’s early days, when it took off after Mike Brown Jr. was killed by a Ferguson, Mo., police officer, activists there have been calling out the exploitation of Black pain for profit. One frequent critic of self-interested supporters was Darren Seals, who in 2016 tweeted: “I just want people to realize these BLM frauds and orgs like them is exploiting millions off the dead.”

It was almost five years later that BLM revealed to the Associated Press that by February 2021 it had taken in $90 million in donations. Families of victims killed by police immediately spoke out. “Why hasn’t my family’s foundation received any assistance from the movement?” said Mike Brown Sr., who’s been trying to establish a community center in Ferguson. Samaria Rice, whose 12-year-old son Tamir was shot with a toy gun in his hand in Cleveland, and Lisa Simpson, mother of Richard Risher, who was killed by Los Angeles police, specifically called out the foundation and Cullors, saying, “We don’t want or need y’all parading in the streets accumulating donations, platforms, movie deals, etc. off the death of our loved ones, while the families and communities are left clueless and broken.”

Advertisement

In last year’s AP report, the foundation said it had committed $21.7 million to official and unofficial BLM chapters and its expenses were $8.4 million, leaving around $60 million unexplained. They said their average donation was around $30, but “declined to name prominent donors.” So where is the rest of the money going? Why do we still have to ask?

I emailed BLM’s national organization. They did not respond to questions.

The lack of transparency is a serious betrayal. During the Trump years, many of us wanted to protect the movement from attacks by the right. But we can’t defend a BLM national leadership that arrogantly refuses to be accountable to Black victims and communities.

One excuse I’ve heard is that $90 million, collected in a short amount of time, would be too much for any organization to know what to do with, and the foundation is less than a decade old. To that I’d say, inexperience and disorganization are no excuse in an age where organizations on the right are fundraising and mobilizing fast and effectively to enact legislation against teaching race in schools and Black voting rights.

Advertisement

In her statement on Instagram, Cullors, who stepped down last year saying she would focus on other projects and deals, apologized for being silent, but demanded that people “understand the enormous pressure and fear that comes with living under the constant threat of white supremacist terror and real threats on my life.”

That’s true. Threats to Black activists in this country are real.

But that doesn’t give organizations that claim to uphold Black lives the right to act in our names unchallenged. We should have done more to elevate the voices of victims’ families and local BLM chapters who raised questions about the national organization, hoarding all the resources and power, throwing charitable crumbs to those whose agendas they agreed with.

In her Instagram post, Cullors said that BLM will release its 990s — forms that tax-exempt nonprofits file to the IRS — very soon. We’re waiting. Let this be a $6 million wake-up call to BLM’s leadership: It’s time for y’all to get your house in order — or move aside.

GiftOutline Gift Article