The French president, whose lead in the polls rapidly diminished in the lead-up to the first round of the vote, fared slightly better than anticipated. He came in at about 28 percent, roughly five points ahead of Le Pen’s 23 percent. Though the far-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon nearly topped Le Pen, the final vote — as it was in 2017 — will be a face-off between the embattled Macron and Le Pen, who is more popular than ever despite her explicit ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The key question is whether, over the next two weeks, the nominally “centrist” Macron, whose presidency has seen a slew of right-wing economic reforms, can convince a fragmented political left to side with him against Le Pen. The left stood behind him in 2017, but whether it will in 2022 is not so certain. Largely because of the war in Ukraine, Macron has not made any real effort to campaign in this election. Le Pen, meanwhile, has focused on the rising cost of living — an issue on the minds of many voters. What little time remains in the campaign may not suffice for Macron to convince left-wing voters he has heard their concerns.