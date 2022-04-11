Regarding the April 8 news article “Diplomat presses NATO for immediate weaponry aid”: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials were correct in saying sanctions aren’t enough. Sanctions are hurting Russia’s economy, but the effects are long-term. How much longer will NATO, the European Union and freedom-loving countries stand by while Ukrainians are slaughtered and their homes leveled?

No one should expect NATO‘s boots on the ground, but allowing the MiGs in Poland to go to Ukrainian pilots is a must. An antimissile system like Israel’s Iron Dome is a must.

Finally, relieving sanctions on the Russians and Russian President Vladimir Putin if either Russia leaves Ukraine or Mr. Putin steps down would be a grave mistake. Until Russians are forced to pay reparations to rebuild Ukraine, the sanctions must stay in place. When this war is over, Russia should be allowed to sell oil and gas again but payment should go directly to an escrow account controlled by NATO and the E.U., with the majority of disbursements going to Ukraine.

Kenneth Olshansky, Glen Allen, Va.

In the 1930s, Joseph Stalin starved or murdered millions upon millions of his fellow Soviets. It was truly genocide, but it was unclear what the nations of the world knew of it or could have done about it.

In the 1940s, Adolf Hitler starved or murdered millions upon millions of faultless innocents. It was truly genocide, but the Allies were unnerved and hard-pressed to even tangle with the Nazi war machine. In the 1970s, Pol Pot starved or murdered countless fellow Cambodians. It was truly genocide, but the appalled West barely grasped the contours of the grisly debacle. In the 1990s, the Hutus hacked to pieces hundreds of thousands of fellow Rwandans. It was truly genocide, but the lightning-swift disaster left the United States dumbstruck.

In the 2020s, Russian President Vladimir Putin starved or murdered his former countrymen with the shriek of deadly ordnance and, in a manner of which Hitler would surely approve, rounded up the survivors and deported them east like ghosts of a perished civilization. Now, we witness nations are ready to see justice done.

Dave O’Connell, Gaithersburg

