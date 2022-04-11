When I was a young athlete, my coaches always taught me to be gracious in victory and gracious in defeat. The Thursday walkout of Republican senators after the vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court was anything but gracious. Only Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) remained and clapped. It’s a symptom of our “out of control” political vitriol and loss of civility.

In our ongoing quest to form a more perfect union, we will always have heated disagreements on policy and ideology. Yet when all is said and done, we need to honor the Constitution and the principles upon which this country was founded. Opposing a political rival does not necessitate begrudging his or her victory or undermining the integrity of an election, as we have recently seen. Regardless of one’s choice for a Supreme Court nominee, Thursday was a historic day for our nation. Walking out and not acknowledging that is a slap in the face to all African American women who have for decades endured prejudice, misogyny, exploitation and condescension.