Two cases animated the push in 2019 for New York to reform its bail laws. In one, 16-year-old Kalief Browder was held for three years in the city’s notorious Rikers Island jail awaiting trial for allegedly stealing a backpack because his family couldn’t afford the $3,000 bail. The charges were baseless and eventually dropped. But the incarceration — including two years in solitary confinement — left the youth emotionally scarred; two years after his release, he died by suicide. The other case involved millionaire movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was arrested on charges of rape and sexual abuse. He was freed after posting $1 million bail, and even when the bail was doubled because he mishandled his ankle monitor, Mr. Weinstein had the resources to remain free until his conviction.

Laid bare was the injustice of a system that penalized poor (disproportionately minority) defendants unable to pay their way out of jail while rewarding those with the means to buy their freedom. But two years after enacting landmark legislation that ended the assessment of cash bail in most cases involving misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies, New York is having second thoughts. State lawmakers this past week, at the behest of Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), approved changes that criminal justice advocates fear might undermine reform but are not enough for those who want bail reform repealed.

Advertisement

Critics blame bail reform for an increase in violent crime, and it has become an issue in the state’s heated campaign for governor. Ms. Hochul had initially resisted making changes to the law, urging patience and a data-driven approach to gauge the results. But she was pummeled on the issue as she campaigned for the Democratic nomination.

No evidence exists to support the claim that New York’s bail reform is to blame for increases in violent crime, which have occurred nationwide, including in jurisdictions without bail reform, during the pandemic. A recent analysis by the Albany Times Union suggested that relatively few people released under the new law went on to be rearrested for serious offenses. Reviewing state data on pretrial releases between July 2020 and June 2021, the newspaper found that just 2 percent of 100,000 cases in which someone was released pretrial led to an arrest for a violent felony. Analysis of data in New York City led Comptroller Brad Lander to the conclusion that bail reform has not resulted in a wave of recidivism. Unfortunately, evidence didn’t drive the debate; the legislature rushed through changes as part of the annual budget process.

Concerns about the increase in violent crime — the U.S. murder rate rose by 30 percent between 2019 and 2020 — are not to be discounted. Anyone who has lost a loved one or been the victim of violence is right to want failures in the criminal justice system to be corrected. But scapegoating bail reform for the rise in crime as the country struggled with the damaging effects of the pandemic won’t make us safer. Indeed, pretrial detention might decrease public safety: Research suggests that the disruption caused when people are taken away from their homes, families and jobs creates a greater risk of offending upon eventual release. The factors that should determine whether a person presumed innocent should be confined prior to trial are flight risk and potential danger to the public. Money should have nothing to do with it.

GiftOutline Gift Article