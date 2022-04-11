The Prussian strategist Carl von Clausewitz’s maxim that politics and war exist along a continuum finds its best American illustration in Supreme Court confirmation battles — think of the Republican “blockade” against Merrick Garland in 2016 and Democratic “escalations” before and since. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight It follows from that analogy that Republicans committed a tactical blunder with their aggressive offensive against Ketanji Brown Jackson, which ended last Thursday when the Senate confirmed her to the Supreme Court on a 53-to-47 vote. The damage is probably modest, but it might not remain so if Republicans don’t adjust their strategy.

That’s because conservatives have already achieved their strategic objective in the war for the Supreme Court. Through a combination of savvy organization, luck and political resolve, the GOP has created the first solidly conservative Supreme Court majority in generations. Once one side in a conflict is in such a dominant position, Clausewitz counseled, “a continued advance in an offensive campaign, will usually swallow up the superiority with which one began or which was gained by the victory.”

Jackson’s confirmation was never in doubt in a Democratic-controlled Senate. But Republican senators tried to bloody her reputation anyway — chiefly through smears-by-association with defendants she represented as a lawyer or sentenced as a judge.

Polls suggest the tactic didn’t pay political dividends, with 52 percent of voters saying they disapproved of the GOP’s handling of the process, compared with just 30 percent who approved, according to Quinnipiac. The share of Americans supporting Jackson’s confirmation held steady during her weeks in the spotlight, Morning Consult found. Though opposition spiked among Republicans, independents continued to back her by a 24-point margin.

But the Republican failure here isn’t about polling. It’s about the Supreme Court’s ability to protect the Constitution. The justices may be on the cusp of delivering major brushbacks to American liberalism on guns and abortion in just a few months — and perhaps in the coming years on racial preferences and the administrative state as well.

If any of that happens, progressives will step up the tempo of their attacks against the Supreme Court as a purely political and possibly corrupt body. The risk to the rule of law is that those attacks succeed. Yet the polarizing Republican condemnations of Jackson can only have weakened the court’s defenses. And what did the GOP get out of it?

The Democrats’ scorched-earth opposition to future Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett at least followed a coherent strategy: If they couldn’t derail the judges’ nominations, then they could preemptively undermine rulings they might issue from the bench. The mainstreaming of court-packing among Democrats is likewise part of a defensive strategy aimed at crippling an institution liberals fear they can no longer control.

Conservatives, on the other hand, have a commanding position on the Supreme Court. That calls for a strategy that protects the institution — but on the evidence of the Jackson nomination, Republicans are committed to simply aping the tactics of their retreating opponents. Since Democrats have launched increasingly hyperbolic and personal attacks against the court’s conservative-leaning justices, Republicans did the same to Jackson (See Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley’s attention-seeking claim that Jackson’s record “endangers our children.”)

Yes, Jackson was the most progressive candidate on President Biden’s shortlist, and senators had good-faith ideological reasons to oppose her confirmation. But imagine if the GOP had put on a less abrasive display over the past three weeks, and Jackson’s confirmation vote tally were marginally less lopsided. Republicans would be in a stronger position (fairly or not) to defend judicial independence against political interference if the justices were, for example, to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

Clausewitz wrote that wars have typically “ended with the winning side attempting to reach a state of balance in which it could maintain itself.” But instead of seeking a politically advantageous balance that maintains their judicial gains of recent years, conservatives just fought a needlessly ugly battle in which defeat was guaranteed.

Observers of the long political war for control of the Supreme Court have recently cited the perverse incentives for mutual escalation in blocking, destroying or ramming through judicial nominees. In this telling, partisan interests tend to lead to the erosion of political norms.

But I don’t think that’s quite right. Sometimes, parties have an interest in rebuilding norms and defending the legitimacy of existing institutions. The self-interested Republican strategy for the Jackson nomination would have been to start de-escalating from the Supreme Court wars in a position of strength. Without forswearing future escalation in a changed political environment, that would have helped shore up the court as a counterweight to progressive power.

The confirmation carnage won’t be stopped by a “West Wing”-style fantasy of senators putting “country over party.” But it might slow down if partisans took a longer view of their strategic interests. That would include a recognition that when it comes to the Supreme Court — and the culture war it superintends — total victory is an impossible illusion. Push beyond one’s abilities in a war, Clausewitz said, and “instead of gaining new advantages, one will disgrace oneself.”

