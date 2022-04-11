Defeated former president Donald Trump, desperate to remain the GOP’s top dog, has been issuing (and in some cases, retracting) endorsements in a slew of Republican primaries. The risk is that if his choices flop, it will expose him as a has-been with little political sway. Worse for the Republicans, Trump — who arguably helped his party lose the Senate majority by fixating on the “big lie” in the two Georgia Senate runoffs, thereby depressing turnout — might once more be Democrats’ savior.

Trump has an uncanny ability to find the most unqualified crackpots, dissemblers and candidates with histories of alleged abuse for his endorsements. Shocking, I know, that Trump would gravitate to such candidates.

Consider his endorsement on Saturday of Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race. The TV doctor who has hawked weight loss scams, “energy therapy,” hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for covid-19 and a slew of other substances that have little demonstrated effectiveness for the conditions he has prescribed. Rolling Stone reported, “A study published in the British Medical Journal in 2014 found that at least half of the medical advice Oz gave on his show was bunk.”

This pick set off a firestorm of criticism, some from within his closest circle of advisers. Should Oz win the primary, Democrats no doubt will be relieved to have a mountain of opposition material to deploy in the key swing state.

Oz is actually Trump’s second endorsement in the race. He had earlier supported Sean Parnell for the GOP primary, but that blew up when Parnell lost a custody dispute for his children after his estranged wife alleged that he had choked her and injured his kids. Parnell, who denied the claims, left the race in November.

Trump’s troublemaking has not been confined to Pennsylvania. In Georgia he’s backed ex-football star Herschel Walker, who has ducked debates, questioned evolution, allegedly exaggerated his business success and admitted to abusive behavior toward his ex-wife, for which he says he is “accountable.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who initially expressed doubts about Walker, is now fully on board with his candidacy. Whether McConnell is doing so to placate Trump or because he too thinks unqualified celebrities hold the key to victory for the GOP is unclear. In any event, incumbent Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) might get a break if Walker becomes his opponent. (Warnock vastly outraised Walker in the last quarter of 2021, so celebrity status seems to be overrated.)

Aside from the candidates Trump endorsed, his presence is acutely felt in multiple races. In the Ohio Senate primary, J.D. Vance and Josh Mandel are vying to be the most Trumpy candidates. Democratic front-runner Tim Ryan would no doubt rather one of them prevail than Matt Dolan, the state senator and part owner of the Cleveland Guardians, who insists on talking about the issues. (How 2015 is that?)

Trump has also been busy in gubernatorial races. In Georgia, he has tapped David Perdue, the former Republican senator who has leaped into the Trump mosh pit of conspiracy theories, against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. Kemp is leading the race, but it’s not clear if Perdue/Trump supporters will turn out for Kemp in the general election.

Trump has also endorsed Kari Lake for governor in Arizona. She might be the most dogged Trump sycophant among his endorsees. As CNN reported last year: “Lake has baselessly advocated the imprisonment of state Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is now running for governor, over unspecified election crimes; there is simply no sign Hobbs broke the law. Lake has also pushed for the imprisonment of unspecified journalists she claims have told lies about the election and other subjects.”

Trump’s picks may not prevail in some races, leaving his image as a kingmaker badly bruised. In others, he might endanger what would otherwise be GOP cakewalks. In either event, Republicans should understand that Trump will never stop dwelling on his 2020 loss — even if it drags the whole party down with him. They should keep that in mind for 2024.

