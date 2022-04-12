Like every president, Joe Biden leaves Washington from time to time to show voters in some corner of the country that he cares about their particular concerns, and to tell them about all the things he’s doing for them. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight This week that impulse takes him to Iowa, where on Tuesday he arrives with a gift, in the form of an Environmental Protection Agency waiver allowing E15 fuel — gas that is blended to be 15 percent ethanol — to be sold during the summer months. Ordinarily, E15 can’t be sold in the summer because of concerns that it adds to smog pollution; gas at the pump is typically 10 percent ethanol.

Is this blatant pandering? Of course. But if Democrats have a problem with rural voters, they won’t solve it by taking concrete steps that will help their lives in demonstrable ways. As Republicans could tell them, that’s neither necessary nor sufficient to win those voters’ affections.

Iowa is one of many rural states where Democrats have lost ground in recent years: After Barack Obama won the state twice, Biden lost there to Donald Trump by a comfortable eight-point margin. The president is making his announcement at an ethanol plant, to prove his commitment to corn. But it’s mostly symbolic.

First, according to the White House fact sheet, E15 is only offered at around 2,300 gas stations — only about 2 percent of the total number of stations in the country. Second, the White House points out that “E15 can save a family 10 cents per gallon of gas on average,” which doesn’t hurt, but won’t transform anyone’s financial situation. Finally, it argues that “allowing higher levels of blending will also reduce our dependency on foreign fuels." But recent price increases show how much we’re at the mercy of global oil markets, and a small bump in the amount of biofuels we use won’t make a fundamental difference.

So, if you argued that this move is likely to have only a small effect on both gas prices and the fortunes of Iowa’s economy, you’d probably be right. You could say something similar about many of the things Biden has done to bring down inflation: Because there’s very little the president can do to affect the price of milk (let alone gas), he’s mostly doing small things but characterizing them as much more effective and meaningful than they’re likely to be.

He might not have much choice: Despite what Hollywood fantasies will tell you, brave truth-telling is not actually an effective political strategy. A president who says “I’m doing what I can, but it’s not much” will not find himself rewarded for his candor.

But here’s a silver lining for Biden: If recent experience has taught us anything, it’s that “heartland” voters don’t much care whether politicians undertake policy initiatives that actually help them. They’re far more concerned about whether those politicians pander effectively to their feelings — sometimes their hopes and dreams, but more often their fears and resentments.

My favorite recent example comes from 2016, when Hillary Clinton was excoriated for being honest about the fact that coal is a dying industry — while saying that she wanted to give direct help to the communities that are already suffering because of its decline. Meanwhile, Donald Trump told West Virginia voters, “For those miners, get ready because you’re going to be working your asses off,” to thunderous cheers.

It was a promise that could never be kept, and anyone with any sense knew it. In 2016, the last year before Trump took office, government data show coal industry employment at just under 52,000, already a tiny number. By the spring of 2021, after he left office, the number was down to under 37,000. Trump did not stop the decline of the coal industry.

But here’s the politically important part: Voters in coal country didn’t mind that Trump didn’t improve their lives in the way he said he would. They were as devoted to him as ever in 2020, if not more so.

But the heartland isn’t alone. You could say that about voters anywhere: While they have practical concerns, most of the time they’re looking for politicians who make them feel a particular way. So if Biden wants to go to Iowa, shake some hands, and pay his tribute to the great corn god, he should go right ahead. If it leads a few Iowans to say, “That Joe, he gets us,” then it will have been worth the trip.

