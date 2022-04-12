Democrats are poised to lose control of the House and Senate this November in no small part because of the crisis President Biden has unleashed on the southern border. Now, Biden is ready to double down on disaster by lifting Title 42 — the Trump-era public health order that allows border officials to turn away illegal migrants to prevent the spread of covid-19. If Biden does so, he will turn crisis into a catastrophe — both at the border and at the polls.

By lifting Title 42, the Biden administration is trying to have it both ways — declaring the pandemic emergency over for illegal migrants at the border, but not for the rest of us. If the pandemic emergency is over, why are they still insisting we wear masks on planes? Why are all lawful international air passengers still required to get a negative coronavirus test before entering the United States (while illegal border crossers are not)? And why, if the emergency is over, is the Biden administration asking Congress for billions of dollars in emergency covid spending? Democrats need to decide: Either we are in a covid emergency, or we are not.

Right now, Title 42 is all that stands between us and an effectively open border. That’s because, on taking office, Biden reversed President Donald Trump’s other successful border policies. He got rid of the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which had required asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their asylum claim is considered — deterring those with false claims from showing up at the border. A federal judge forced the administration to reinstate the policy, but the White House has implemented it anemically, The Post reports, “with a narrow scope and none of the zeal” of his predecessor.

Advertisement

Biden also terminated the “safe third country agreements” Trump negotiated with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, which allowed migrants to apply for asylum in the first foreign country they crossed into — reducing incentives to make the long and dangerous journey to the U.S. border. And for those who do make that journey, Biden essentially hung a big welcome sign. Despite record-high border crossings, deportations under Biden have dropped to the lowest levels in Immigration and Customs Enforcement history.

The only thing left holding back an even greater deluge is Title 42. Last year, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials encountered nearly 2 million illegal migrants at the southern border — the highest annual total on record, and nearly four times the number the year before under Trump. Of those, about 61 percent — more than 1 million — were denied entry into the United States thanks to Title 42. So far this year, CBP is averaging more than 87,000 Title 42 expulsions a month. If Biden goes through with his plan to lift the order on May 23, hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants will enter the country. And that’s only the beginning. CBP expects that many of those previously turned away under Title 42 will try again to enter once it is lifted. “There are a significant number of individuals who were unable to access the asylum system for the past two years, and who may decide that now is the time to come,” CBP commissioner Chris Magnus says. The surge could be unprecedented.

Advertisement

Biden has created the worst border crisis in American history — and does not seem to care that he is about to make it worse. But voters do. A new Politico-Morning Consult poll finds that 56 percent of voters oppose ending Title 42, making it Biden’s “most unpopular decision so far.” Considering the fact that Biden’s approval is underwater on virtually every issue, that is saying something. And the decision will become even less popular when Americans see the debacle it produces.

While the president is not concerned about this pending catastrophe, moderate Democrats are. Sens. Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), Raphael G. Warnock (Ga.) and Maggie Hassan (N.H.) have joined Senate Republicans in introducing a bill to keep Title 42 in place until 60 days after the surgeon general announces the end of the public health emergency related to covid-19. Six House Democrats — including Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.), who represents a South Texas border district — have joined the GOP to sponsor similar legislation.

They understand what Biden apparently doesn’t — that his Title 42 decision will make his self-inflicted border crisis even worse, and turn a bad election into a cataclysmic one.

GiftOutline Gift Article