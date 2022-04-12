Democrats are right to be frustrated, confused and angry with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) for torpedoing the Build Back Better package and perpetuating false hopes about voting rights legislation. He is a man who simply cannot take “yes” for an answer. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Rolling Stone this week published an in-depth report on his dealings on voting rights reforms: “By early January, Manchin had given the impression — at least according to his colleagues — that he was ready to amend the filibuster in a way that would open a path to passing voting rights.” But we know how that turned out: “Manchin either strung along his party for months with no intention of actually supporting the reforms or gave indications to his colleagues that he was on board only to reverse his position on multiple occasions.”

The same pattern was evident in Build Back Better negotiations. White House officials said at one point that Manchin had agreed to a “framework.” Then he didn’t, and he informed the public of his decision to blow up negotiations via a Fox News interview. The White House responded with a withering statement, calling on Manchin to “honor his prior commitments and be true to his word.” Given the deeply reported account of voting rights reform negotiations, the White House’s version of haggling with Manchin on Build Back Better sounds even more credible in retrospect.

There may be a few reasons Manchin refused to reach a deal. “Yes” would mean complaints from coal and oil interests (including companies in which he has invested). It would also mean being labeled as just another big-spending liberal in a very conservative state. “No” allows him to demonstrate how independent he is from national progressive Democrats.

This is not to say Manchin didn’t believe his objections to the Build Back Better bill (e.g., that it would cost too much or fuel inflation). His excuses on voting rights were less coherent, but one can surmise that leaving the filibuster firmly in place nixes a whole lot of bills Manchin would rather not vote on.

Regardless, Manchin left Democrats with the worst possible outcome, for which President Biden and congressional Democrats might pay a terrible price. By fiddling around for months, he sapped momentum that Democrats built up through their infrastructure plan, made Biden look weak and helped convince voters that Biden wasn’t paying attention to things they cared about, such as rising prices.

The White House would love dearly to get one more big win before the midterm elections. A big package to address inflation and reduce the deficit, perhaps. Maybe something on energy or on prescription drug costs. Maybe all three. But there are no votes to be had from Republicans, so that means any such legislation will need to go through the reconciliation process and pull Manchin back on board.

As Politico reports, the White House plans to avoid bad-mouthing Manchin at all costs this time around. (Good idea!) And administration officials don’t want to once again make this the top news story. (Another good idea.) So quietly and informally, they’re laying the groundwork for Manchin to take the lead on legislation.

The White House could let Manchin write such a bill. (Multiple sources confirm that last time around, the White House reworked Build Back Better’s green energy provisions to meet Manchin’s approval). But even if Manchin were to write it himself, would he stick with it? Could it happen by the summer? Or at least by the time Congress goes home in the fall?

Those are the questions Democrats must be asking after the last pair of legislative debacles. Having watched Manchin operate, they should not bet on him this time. “No” is just so much easier for him.

